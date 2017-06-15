Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wine
Wine News

Accolade Wines launches new wine brand

Published 15 June 2017

Australia-headquartered Accolade Wines has launched a new wine brand, dubbed Outlot, to market.

With the addition of this brand to their portfolio, which includes such esteemed brands as Geyser Peak, Atlas Peak and XYZin, Accolade reinforces its offering of popular premium to super premium wines from northern California’s most prestigious appellations. 

Outlot wines are a tribute to Sonoma’s rich agricultural heritage, sourced from appellations within Sonoma County.

Outlot by definition, is a piece of land situated outside town or city limits. In this case, “Outlot” represents the special area just outside downtown Healdsburg, fondly known to locals as the “Magnolia Peninsula.” This area has a long and rich history filled with stories of great ranches and exclusive resorts. It was famous for, and still is, rich farmlands that boast as much as twenty-four feet of top soil in many areas.

Had it not been for the dedicated farmers who live in the area, this rich farming land and heritage may not exist today. The “battle for Healdsburg’s Magnolia Peninsula,” raged for well over a decade between the 1970s and 1980s pitting would-be developers against preservationists, ultimately deciding in favor of locals and the 1903 General Plan policy to protect prime agricultural land. To this day, it remains an agricultural area.

“With Outlot, Accolade celebrates the area and honors those that fought to ensure the Magnolia Peninsula would remain as living history in the modern era,” says Stephanie Hahn, Senior Brand Manager for Accolade Wines, North America.

The Outlot range includes Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay and Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, priced from $18.99-$24.99. The label design features a magnolia flower in a nod to the brand’s association with the Magnolia Peninsula and its history. This is a US market-focused release, with potential for expansion to other markets globally.



Source: Company Press Release

Wine News

