Wine News

AdVini buys majority stake in Stellenbosch Vineyards

DBR Staff Writer Published 23 April 2018

French wine producer AdVini is consolidating its presence in South Africa with a majority stake in Stellenbosch Vineyards.

Stellenbosch Vineyards provides branded and private label solutions in partnership with its customers in severak FMCG and other wine sales sectors.

With a portfolio of brands, Stellenbosch Vineyards brings 80% of its volume to markets across the globe with the remaining sold locally.

The company's brands include The Flagship, Credo, Stellenbosch Vineyards, Four Secrets, Welmoed, Infiniti, Arniston Bay, Versus and Infusions.

The company also distributes its wines internationally to over 30 countries. Its turnover was €13.5m in 2017.

As part of the deal, AdVini will now own all the brands, Stellenbosch Vineyards’ winemaking facility, bottling activity and logistical centre that supports the wine-maker.

The acquisition follows an international distribution agreement covering the Americas, Asia, Travel-Retail and the rest of the world markets, which was signed at the beginning of this year.

AdVini CEO Antoine Leccia said: "With the addition of Stellenbosch Vineyards, our South African wine offering in the premium segment is vastly becoming an enticing selection, together with international brands that meet the demand of our retail customers and consumers, in a model that is particularly respectful of the social and environmental values.”

Stellenbosch Vineyards managing director Eduan Steynberg stated that the AdVini is present in more than a hundred countries because of its sales network and close relationships with its customers.

AdVini claims that Stellenbosch Vineyards has been in long-term relationships with top grape growers to establish its  range of wines.

Stellenbosch sources its fruit from several vineyard sites and supports farms that focus on economic, human and environmental factors. Both the French company and the South African firm claim to pay close attention to these social issues.

Additionally, Stellenbosch Vineyards is also a registered Fairtrade producer and a member of the Agricultural Ethical Trade Initiative (WIETA).

The South African wine-maker is divided into three divisions including The Stellenbosch Vineyards Collection of Fine Wines consisting of one super and ultra-premium family of wines.

Its second division, the Western Cape Wines, includes commercial volume drivers that are readily available to the consumer.

The third division, Innovative Products, is focused on innovation via the development and introduction new products in the industry.

Image: French wine-maker AdVini expands presence in South Africa. Photo: Courtesy of John De Boer/FreeImages.com

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
