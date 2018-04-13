Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

AGR Partners invests in Vintage Wine Estates

Published 13 April 2018

Davis, California-based AGR Partners has provided a growth capital via a minority equity stake in Vintage Wine Estates.

Vintage Wine Estates CEO and president Pat Roney said: "We are delighted to enter into a partnership with AGR Partners.

"They understand the agricultural nature of our business and are fully on-board with our growth and long-term acquisition strategy."

Already on a rapid-growth trajectory, the $75m investment by AGR and existing shareholders will help support future winery and brand acquisitions and expansion-related production efficiencies.

Recent Vintage Wine Estates acquisitions include Tamarack Cellars (Washington State), Firesteed Vineyards, (Oregon), and the California brands Layer Cake, Cherry Pie and If You See Kay. Over the past several years, Vintage Wine Estates added Cameron Hughes, B.R. Cohn Winery, Swanson Vineyards and Delectus to its growing portfolio of brands and estates.

Vintage Wine Estates was founded in 2008 when Pat Roney, owner of Napa Valley's Girard Winery, purchased Sonoma's Windsor Vineyards, the wine industry's first direct-to-consumer brand. Today, Vintage Wine Estates produces close to 2 million cases, owns a collection of wineries and estates, consumer and exclusive wine brands. Vintage Wine Estates markets and sells their wines across multiple channels, including wholesale, direct-to-consumer, tasting rooms, wine clubs, internet, telesales and television.

AGR Partners CEO Ejnar Knudsen said: "We are excited to partner with Pat Roney and the Vintage Wine Estates team to support their growth plans. 

"We look to make long-term investments to support best in class businesses with great partners; our investment in Vintage Wine Estates aligns closely with this goal." 

AGR Partners' portfolio of investments in food and agribusiness companies includes Almark Foods, Ridley, Opal Foods, SEMO Milling, 3D Corporate Solutions, Icicle Seafoods and Tru-Test Group. 

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.