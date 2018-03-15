Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wine News

Apothic Wine to introduce cold brew coffee-infused red wine

Published 15 March 2018

Apothic Wine is set to release Apothic Brew, a new wine infused with cold brew coffee, across the US on 1 April.

Apothic Brew is a response to the growing demand for cold brew coffee in the United States, which grew a staggering 430% between 2015 and 2017. 1

Apothic's marketing director Christine Jagher said: "Apothic is no stranger to creating interesting new blends – from the launch of the distinctive category leader Apothic Red to our smooth Apothic Crush and our most recent hit, Apothic Inferno, a red blend aged in whiskey barrels.

"We've always sought to break the mold to bring our fans products we know they will love. Apothic Brew is a game changer that offers the best of both worlds – cold brew and wine – and I can't wait for people to try it."

Utilizing more coffee grounds than traditional coffee and requiring a significantly longer and more delicate steep, cold brew coffee is much smoother than its warmer counterparts. Cold brew's smooth texture and supple flavors come from the brew's temperature, which doesn't bring out bitter components of coffee grounds like hot water can.

The result is a taste that captures the smooth mouthfeel and velvety chocolate notes of cold brew with the juicy blackberry characteristics of a dark red wine.

Apothic Winemaker Deb Juergenson said: "Last year during the long hours of harvest, I joined the cold brew craze myself.

"Quickly, I realized that many of the characteristics in cold brew coffee and red wine naturally complement each other. This led us to experiment with a few blends, eventually leading to the seamless creation of Apothic Brew, which brings together red fruit notes and subtle mocha essences of cold brew."

Available in limited quantities beginning in April, Apothic Brew can be served either at room temperature or slightly chilled.



Source: Company Press Release

Wine News

