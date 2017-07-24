Bacardi extends Martini Riserva Speciale range

Spirits firm Bacardi has unveiled a third product in the Martini Riserva Speciale range.

The new drink is claimed to have been crafted to integrate the Riserva Speciale Vermouth Di Torino and the Martini Negroni, along with a raft of other classic Italian aperitivo cocktails.

The drink will join Martini’s Riserva Speciale Rubino and Riserva Speciale Ambrato – two vermouth di Torino, which were released two years ago.

Martini claims that it used 100% natural ingredients went into the development of the new drink.

The original 1872 recipe is said to have been created by Martini’s founder Luigi Rossi and this was the inspiration behind Martini’s latest product.

The company used three rare botanicals including Saffron, Angostura and Columba for the drink, which offer a unique and special taste profile to the drink. The Bitter is also said to have been stored in the same Tino cask that was used for Martini Riserva Speciale Vermouth di Torino extracts and shares the vermouth’s common botanical, Italian Artemisia.

Martini’s new product is claimed to be a good component for classical Italian aperitivo cocktails and is also delicious served alone, or simply mixed with tonic for a refreshing drink.

Martini master blender Beppe Musso said: “The art of the bitter aperitivo is to create a complete and rounded sensation of bitterness in the mouth.

“This is achieved by our incredible Master Herbalist Ivano Tonutti slowly building up layers of different styles of bitter botanicals, one by one for a more complex profile, until all are beautifully playing together like in an orchestra creating an uplifting melody.”

Martini global ambassador Roberta Mariani said: “I have been looking forward to this day for quite some time!

“With the Martini Riserva Bitter I feel we have produced something that is both modern yet quintessential; I am excited to be able to finally talk about it and to share this liquid with the industry it has been created for.

“Every bartender I know loves a Negroni; by creating a Bitter that shares the same botanicals as those in in Martini Riserva Speciale Vermouth and developing it to perfectly match the flavour profile of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, I believe we have created the best tasting Negroni in the world. The Martini Negroni, a perfect match, born in Torino!”

Image: Martini releases new Riserva Speciale Bitter in the US. Photo: Courtesy of Bacardi & Company Limited.