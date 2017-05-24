Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Blossom Brothers introduces botanical-infused wine spritzers in US

Published 24 May 2017

Blossom Brothers has introduced new botanical-infused wine spritzers in the US in time for summer.

Blossom Brothers artfully matches high quality wine with natural botanical essences for an outcome that’s crisp and effervescent − a refreshing, subtly sweet alternative to beer, cider or opening a full bottle of wine.

Blossom Brothers’ delightful spritzers are made from just four clean ingredients –wine, natural botanical essences, water and CO2. There’s no added sugar, sweeteners or artificial flavors, just a simple burst of bubbles that elevate flavor and add a refreshing vibrancy. The beverages contain 6% alcohol, close to half that of traditional wine, have only 12 grams of sugar and are gluten free.

The first three flavors debut on draft at restaurants and bars and at retail in glass bottle four-packs for $11.99. The enticing flavor combinations include:

-- White Peach & Jasmine Flower is a treat for the senses. Orchard peach and jasmine aromas gently spring from the bottle and harmonize to create a subtly sweet spritzer that is an olfactory blast. It pairs well with Thai food, Mexican food, pork and savory cuisine, even Thanksgiving dinner.

-- Blood Orange & Ginger Root is a perfect balance of bright citrus with a kick of ginger. The fruit and root botanicals work in concert for a spritzer that’s not too sweet and loaded with layers of dynamic spicy aromas. It pairs well with barbecue, grilled fish, pizza, cheese and charcuterie.

-- Pink Grapefruit & Honeycomb is a crisp, bright spritzer that’s perfectly refreshing and enchantingly aromatic. The pink grapefruit has a lively hit of citrus complimented by the subtle natural sweetness of honeycomb, a perfect combination for pairing with farmer’s market salads, shellfish, quiches and all hard and soft cheeses.

“It starts with wine − really good wine with simple, natural ingredients,” said Blossom Brothers President and Partner Shawn Bavaresco, who leads product innovation. “My business partner “brothers” and I share a passion for food, wine and entrepreneurship, and a history of creating soulful brands that resonate with a broad canvas of customers. At Blossom Brothers, we’ve created a fresh twist on premium wine that will appeal to all wine lovers – from neophytes to sophisticates.”

Founders Bring Expertise Launching Kettle Brand, Kona Brewing and Pacific Rim Winery

No strangers to the adult beverage industry, Blossom Brothers’ team of founders consider each other family. They’re bringing their collective experience building category-defining beer, wine and CPG brands together to create artisan wine spritzers with wide appeal. Inspired by the authentic, 9,000-year history of infusing wine with fruit, root and flower essences, the brothers are bringing innovation to the single-serve wine category, one that’s ripe for reinvention and growth.

Partners are Cameron Healy, the founder of premium craft favorites Kettle Brand potato chips and Kona Brewing; Bavaresco, who co-founded Pacific Rim Winery and directed Nike U.S. advertising; and Marc Cramer, who serves on the board of Craft Brew Alliance and has held leadership positions for several CPG brands. All are partners in Scott Paul Wines.

With Blossom Brothers focus on flavor combinations, the brand expects to expand the line seasonally with fresh new flavors and limited edition offerings.



Source: Company Press Release

