Bread & Butter Wines launches Cabernet Sauvignon wine

Bread & Butter Wines has added Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon to its lineup of wines.

The new Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon features the same striking, simple black and white package, and delivers the same quality and approachable wine style as the other Bread & Butter wines. Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon is line-priced with the portfolio at a suggested retail price of $14.99.

Classically-styled and approachable, Bread & Butter’s latest wine release is a lively and complex Cabernet Sauvignon with layers of ripe blackberry and chocolate covered cherries aromas.

The round and luscious mouthfeel is accented by soft tannins and a hint of spice that weaves into a smooth, lingering finish. Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon is released just in time for summer grilling season and pairs beautifully with a grilled ribeye steak, mushroom pizza or a blue cheese burger.

Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon at a Glance

Appellation: California

Debut Vintage: 2016

Winemaking: American and French Oak; 100% Malolactic Fermentation

ABV: 13.5%

SRP: $14.99

Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon is available in limited-release this spring with expanded distribution this fall.

Bread & Butter Wines are part of the WX Brands portfolio of nationally-available wine brands which also includes Jamieson Ranch Vineyards Portfolio (Double Lariat, Reata, Whiplash and Light Horse), Chronic Cellars, Jelly Jar, Our Daily Wines, Orleans Hill and Echelon. Founded in 1999, today WX Brands is a top 20 wine company.

Source: Company Press Release.