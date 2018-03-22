Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Bread & Butter Wines launches Cabernet Sauvignon wine

Published 22 March 2018

Bread & Butter Wines has added Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon to its lineup of wines.

The new Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon features the same striking, simple black and white package, and delivers the same quality and approachable wine style as the other Bread & Butter wines. Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon is line-priced with the portfolio at a suggested retail price of $14.99.

Classically-styled and approachable, Bread & Butter’s latest wine release is a lively and complex Cabernet Sauvignon with layers of ripe blackberry and chocolate covered cherries aromas.

The round and luscious mouthfeel is accented by soft tannins and a hint of spice that weaves into a smooth, lingering finish. Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon is released just in time for summer grilling season and pairs beautifully with a grilled ribeye steak, mushroom pizza or a blue cheese burger.

Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon at a Glance

Appellation: California

Debut Vintage: 2016

Winemaking: American and French Oak; 100% Malolactic Fermentation

ABV: 13.5%

SRP: $14.99

Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon is available in limited-release this spring with expanded distribution this fall.

Bread & Butter Wines are part of the WX Brands portfolio of nationally-available wine brands which also includes Jamieson Ranch Vineyards Portfolio (Double Lariat, Reata, Whiplash and Light Horse), Chronic Cellars, Jelly Jar, Our Daily Wines, Orleans Hill and Echelon. Founded in 1999, today WX Brands is a top 20 wine company.

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.