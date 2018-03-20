Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Canada proposes to take action on sugary, high-alcohol drinks

DBR Staff Writer Published 20 March 2018

Health Canada has proposed to restrict the alcohol content of single-serve highly sweetened alcoholic beverages in order to protect youth from the risks posed by the products.

The Government of Canada has concerns on the health risks of single-serve highly sweetened alcoholic beverages whose alcohol content is in the range of 7% to 12%.

The colourful packaging of the beverages, which are sold in large-volume, non-resealable containers, is aimed at attracting youth. 

Many of these products have high sugar or sweeteners and are claimed to contain as much alcohol as four glasses of wine.

Canada Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor has directed Health Canada to take immediate action in two areas to help reduce the risk the products can pose to the people.

Initially, Health Canada will introduce a proposal for consultation to amend the Food and Drug Regulations to restrict alcohol content in single-serve highly sweetened alcoholic beverages.

The proposal intends to reduce alcohol content by limiting the maximum size of the container or the alcohol content of the product.

The proposal would affect all high-alcohol beverages that are sold in non-resealable containers which exceed a certain sweetness threshold, including those that contain artificial sweeteners. Health Canada is seeking feedback from interested parties on the Notice of Intent by 3 May 2018.

Health Canada will then arrange a meeting in the coming weeks with provincial and territorial governments along with key industry stakeholders to discuss collective measures including advertising, marketing and labeling to reduce the risks that these products pose. The stakeholders are also asked to come forward with interim measures to reduce the risks.

The proposal is not aimed to capture liqueurs, dessert wines and other sweet alcoholic beverages sold in re-sealable containers.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor said: "Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is a top priority for our Government. I am deeply concerned by the increasing availability and appeal of single-serve highly sweetened, high-alcohol beverages and by the increasing number of youth admitted to hospital after drinking these products.

“Accordingly, I have instructed my Department to take all necessary action to address this issue, through both regulations and consultations with provinces and territories as well as stakeholders. It is my expectation that industry will also come forward with interim measures to help us ensure the safety of young Canadians."

Image: Canada Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor. Photo: Courtesy of Ginette Petitpas Taylor.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Markets & Regulations> Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.