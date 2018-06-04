Carlyle completes Accolade Wines acquisition

US-based private equity firm and alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group has completed the acquisition of Australian wine company Accolade Wines.

Headquartered in Reynella, South Australia, Accolade Wines has a portfolio of more than 50 brands with 1,550 employees globally.

The company has a presence in 20 of Australia’s premium wine regions including Western Australia, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

It is claimed to be the largest wine company by volume in Australia and fifth largest in the world and delivers up to 35 million cases to more than 140 countries every year.

Some of the main countries in which Accolade Wines distributes include the UK, Mainland Europe, the US, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and China.

The company’s portfolio is led by Hardys and includes St Hallett, Petaluma, House of Arras, Houghton, Grant Burge Wines and Banrock Station (Australia), Waipara Hills and Mud House (New Zealand), Geyser Peak and Echo Falls (US), Kumala & Flagstone (South Africa), and Viña Anakena (Chile).

It distributes premium, mainstream and value wines and was the first wine company to have a footprint in all major New World wine regions.

With the acquisition, Murray Goulburn’s former CEO Ari Mervis will take the role of executive chairman in August this year.

The Carlyle Group managing director David Bluff said the company sees significant growth potential for Accolade Wines in major wine markets, supported by a portfolio of brands.

“With our expertise in the consumer sector and access to a global network, we look forward to working with the management team to support the company’s Asia growth strategy and the continued development of its business.”

The Carlyle Group invests on behalf of it investors, who are mostly public pensions. It invests across four segments including corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions – in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America.

