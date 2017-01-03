Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

China’s Chateau Segonzac launches winery acquisition fund in US

DBR Staff Writer Published 03 January 2017

Hong Kong-based Chateau Segonzac International Group has launched winery mergers and acquisition fund in the US.

Segonzac has proposed new fund to business to customer concept, which helps to establish relationship among venture capital, wine producers and consumers in wine business.

The firm intends to incorporate wine culture with venture capital, helping to create a new path of development for the wine dealing business.

Segonzac noted that it intends to use this chance to launch its Sino-French-made wine into the US market.

The firm is also looking for quality US wineries for merging to expand operations in the country.

The Chinese commercial wine trading group has been broadcasted on the NASDAQ LED billboard in the Times Square in New York City.

Segonzac is claimed to be the first Chinese wine trading and investment company to appear on the NASDAQ billboard. Alibaba and Sina.com are the other Chinese firms that are promoting businesses on the billboard

Chateau Segonzac International Group executive president Kelvin Li said: "Our goal is to create added value for capital venture and investment fund, by building a bridge among investors, wine producers and consumers.

"Investors need returns, wine producers need a sale channel and consumers need to have as many choices as possible, and this is what Chateau Segonzac International is dedicated on.

“It serves as a giant platform to connect investors, producers and consumers.”

Image: Shareholders of Chateau Segonzac International Group pose for a group photo in front of the NASDAQ LED billboard in New York City. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsFoto / Chateau Segonzac International Group Co. Ltd.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.