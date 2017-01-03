China’s Chateau Segonzac launches winery acquisition fund in US

Hong Kong-based Chateau Segonzac International Group has launched winery mergers and acquisition fund in the US.

Segonzac has proposed new fund to business to customer concept, which helps to establish relationship among venture capital, wine producers and consumers in wine business.

The firm intends to incorporate wine culture with venture capital, helping to create a new path of development for the wine dealing business.

Segonzac noted that it intends to use this chance to launch its Sino-French-made wine into the US market.

The firm is also looking for quality US wineries for merging to expand operations in the country.

The Chinese commercial wine trading group has been broadcasted on the NASDAQ LED billboard in the Times Square in New York City.

Segonzac is claimed to be the first Chinese wine trading and investment company to appear on the NASDAQ billboard. Alibaba and Sina.com are the other Chinese firms that are promoting businesses on the billboard

Chateau Segonzac International Group executive president Kelvin Li said: "Our goal is to create added value for capital venture and investment fund, by building a bridge among investors, wine producers and consumers.

"Investors need returns, wine producers need a sale channel and consumers need to have as many choices as possible, and this is what Chateau Segonzac International is dedicated on.

“It serves as a giant platform to connect investors, producers and consumers.”

Image: Shareholders of Chateau Segonzac International Group pose for a group photo in front of the NASDAQ LED billboard in New York City. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsFoto / Chateau Segonzac International Group Co. Ltd.