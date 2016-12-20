Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Constellation sells wine business to Canadian pension plan

DBR Staff Writer Published 20 December 2016

Constellation Brands' sale of its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for C$1.03bn (about $786m) has been completed.

The transaction included wine brands like Jackson-Triggs and Inniskillin, wineries, vineyards, facilities, offices, alongside Wine Rack retail stores.

In this regard, Constellation Brands received nearly C$765m ($570.5m) in cash which represented net of repayment of outstanding debt after post-closing adjustments.

The New York State based beverage alcohol company said the sale is in line with its focus on driving higher growth, higher-margin business activities, and its capital allocation strategy,

It was also said to be in line with Constellation Brands’ commitment in giving value to shareholders via cash dividends and repurchasing of shares along with select and value-creating acquisitions by sustaining operations at a targeted leverage ratio.

Despite the divestiture, Constellation Brands said that its ownership of Black Velvet Whisky and the relating whisky manufacturing plant located in Lethbridge in Alberta province remains intact under its ownership.

The sale of the Canadian wine business to Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan was agreed by Constellation Brands in mid October.

Constellation Brand followed its Canadian wine divestiture announcement with the acquisition of the Obregon Brewery from Anheuser-Busch InBev’s subsidiary Grupo Modelo for $600m.

In other transactions, the alcohol maker agreed to acquire High West Distillery based in Utah for nearly $160m in October.

In the same month, it followed up with another acquisition of $120m to buy Charles Smith Wines collection of five wines that include Velvet Devil Merlot, Kung Fu Girl Riesling, Boom Boom! Syrah, Chateau Smith Cabernet Sauvignon and Eve Chardonnay.

Headquartered in Victor, Constellation Brands is a global producer and distributor of beer, wine and spirits having operations in not only the US but also in Canada, Mexico, Italy and New Zealand.

Image: Constellation Brands headquarters in New York. Photo: courtesy of DanielPenfield and Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.