Corby Spirit and Wine completes acquisition of Foreign Affair Winery

Canadian wine manufacturer, Corby Spirit and Wine has completed the acquisition the previously disclosed acquisition of all the shares of the winery and assets of the vineyard, which together operate as the Foreign Affair Winery, a Niagara, Ontario-based VQA wine producer.

The transaction results in Corby's acquisition of premium award-winning Ontario red, white and rose wines, including Temptress, Enchanted, Amarosé and The Conspiracy brands, as well as related production assets and inventory.

The brand portfolio and other assets acquired by Corby will now be operated by The Foreign Affair Winery Limited, a new, wholly-owned Corby subsidiary that is based in the current location of the winery in Vineland Station, Ontario.

"It is an exciting time for Corby as we welcome these premium Canadian wines to our portfolio of represented international wines," said Patrick O'Driscoll, President and CEO, Corby. "We are delighted to welcome Len and Marisa Crispino and the whole team to the Corby family, and look forward to working together to grow the Foreign Affair brands."

"Marisa and I look forward to assisting Corby to create lasting and memorable experiences and to continue on a path of inspired innovation," said Len Crispino, Proprietor of the Foreign Affair Winery.

Source: Company Press Release