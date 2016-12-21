DSWS buys two Denver-based fine wine and spirit distributors

Domaine Select Wines & Spirits (DSWS) has acquired Denver-based fine wine and spirit distributors, Unity Selections and Il Castagno Distributors, for an undisclosed sum.

DSWS will consolidate both the entities into an independent unit known as Local Merchants of Colorado.

The new will be led by Unity Selections founder Andy Lum. II Castagno president Chris Bates will be the general sales manager and general manager.

The current portfolio and employees of the two companies are expected to remain intact.

Local Merchants of Colorado will be directed by DSWS Wholesale president Allison Domeneghetti. DSWS claims that the new company can benefit from its support and use its infrastructure.

The portfolio of II Castagno and Unity Selections is poised to add to the new company’s quality, while highlighting its personality and tradition.

Domeneghetti said: "The launch of Local Merchants of Colorado corroborates the strengthening of the identity of our local distribution network.

"Local is the future way of business that respects traditions and celebrates the personality of the local communities, from the source to the customer."

Unity Selections founder Andy Lum said: “Local Merchants of Colorado will provide improved service and an even greater selection of world class wines and spirits for our customers here in Colorado."

DSWS chairman Daniel Holtz said the acquisitions represent another important step in the company’s growth.

Holtz said: "Additionally, the synergies resulting from a combination of these two entities will prove significant from a sales, service and portfolio standpoint as well as through operational efficiencies."