Wine
Wine News

Double Canyon inaugaurates new winemaking facility

Published 13 September 2017

Double Canyon, a winery which produces Washington Cabernet Sauvignon, has opened a new winemaking facility in Washington state.

Located in West Richland, Wash., the state-of-the-art facility sits in close proximity to the brand's namesake Double Canyon Vineyard in the heart of the Horse Heaven Hills appellation.

"We are committed to making best-in-class Washington Cabernet," said Will Beightol, general manager and vineyard manager for Double Canyon. "The opening of this new production facility will allow us to control all aspects of winemaking."

The winery has an initial production capacity of approximately 50,000 cases, with significant room to grow. A small team of internal experts with more than 175 years of combined winemaking and production experience collaborated on the design and build of the facility. The result enables winemaker Kate Michaud and her team to better capture the distinctive character and quality of each vineyard during the winemaking process, enriched by the use of new technologies and with an eye toward sustainability.

"We've struck a careful balance – we have the capacity of a larger winery but the amenities of a boutique winery," Michaud said. "I'm eager to start work on this inaugural 2017 vintage, crafted within our own walls, and to get creative and explore how this new facility will propel us forward in our goal of producing world-class Cabernet Sauvignon."

Double Canyon has transitioned all winemaking activities to the new winery for the 2017 harvest. While the space will eventually include a tasting room, the initial focus will be on wine production. Double Canyon's tasting room is currently The Estates Wine Room, located in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

