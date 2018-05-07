E. & J. Gallo Winery buys Rancho Real Vineyard

E. & J. Gallo Winery’s (Gallo) affiliate has acquired Rancho Real Vineyard in the Santa Maria Valley appellation of Santa Barbara County in California.

Located along Highway 101, the 436-acre property sits 13 miles southeast of the town of Santa Maria. Rancho Real Vineyard was tailored specifically to its topography and soil types, and produces a variety of premium Burgundian and Rhône grape varietals, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Syrah, Grenache, Viognier, Pinot Gris, and Gamay, bringing the combined planted acreage to 211.

Gallo's Premium Wine Division senior vice president and general manager Roger Nabedian said: "The purchase of Rancho Real significantly establishes Gallo in Santa Barbara County and continues our commitment to having vineyards in the premier winegrowing appellations of California.

"With the growth of premium wines in the U.S. and the demand for coastal-sourced grapes, additions like Rancho Real are key to Gallo's growth in the premium and luxury segments."

The family-owned company, based in California's Central Valley, continues to expand its presence throughout California's coastal regions.

Today, Gallo's presence in the Central Coast includes Edna Valley Vineyard in San Luis Obispo County, Bridlewood Estate Winery in Santa Barbara County, and Talbott Vineyards located in the Santa Lucia Highlands appellation of Monterey County.

Source: Company Press Release