Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

E. & J. Gallo Winery buys Rancho Real Vineyard

Published 07 May 2018

E. & J. Gallo Winery’s (Gallo) affiliate has acquired Rancho Real Vineyard in the Santa Maria Valley appellation of Santa Barbara County in California.

Located along Highway 101, the 436-acre property sits 13 miles southeast of the town of Santa Maria. Rancho Real Vineyard was tailored specifically to its topography and soil types, and produces a variety of premium Burgundian and Rhône grape varietals, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Syrah, Grenache, Viognier, Pinot Gris, and Gamay, bringing the combined planted acreage to 211.

Gallo's Premium Wine Division senior vice president and general manager Roger Nabedian said:  "The purchase of Rancho Real significantly establishes Gallo in Santa Barbara County and continues our commitment to having vineyards in the premier winegrowing appellations of California.

"With the growth of premium wines in the U.S. and the demand for coastal-sourced grapes, additions like Rancho Real are key to Gallo's growth in the premium and luxury segments."

The family-owned company, based in California's Central Valley, continues to expand its presence throughout California's coastal regions.

Today, Gallo's presence in the Central Coast includes Edna Valley Vineyard in San Luis Obispo County, Bridlewood Estate Winery in Santa Barbara County, and Talbott Vineyards located in the Santa Lucia Highlands appellation of Monterey County.  

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.