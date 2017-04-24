Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Endangered Wine releases new lifestyle label

Published 24 April 2017

Endangered-Wine has launched its new label of select wines from the fertile grounds of Northern California.

Endangered-Wine grew from Founders Peter Crowley's and Bill Seet's extreme concern for our planet and all its life forms. The rapid mass extinction of an enormous number of animal species looms before us, due to habitat loss, climate change, poaching and disease.

Endangered-Wine supports the preservation of several dangerously endangered animals including the Northern Right Whale (350 remaining), Siberian Tiger (500 remaining), Hawaiian Monk Seal (1,000 remaining), Vaquita Porpoise (30 remaining), Western Lowland Gorilla (200 remaining), Amur Leopard (20 remaining), and the Javan Rhinoceros (40 to 60 remaining).

The Endangered-Wine label was created with the hope that, through exposure, we can raise awareness and be a voice for the majestic animals that have none. 99% of all profits earned from Endangered-Wine go to support wildlife preservation.

Award-winning winemaker Jason McConnell says: "When you happen to have the Russian River flowing through your backyard, you're already starting with some of the best soil that Mother Nature can provide.

"Our job here at Endangered-Wine is to grow the best fruit we can in the vineyard. With excellent fruit, we can employ a minimalist approach to achieve the finest wine. We adopted this protocol from the beginning and we intend to follow it into the future. Best of Show & Double Gold Medal wines the way Mother Nature intended!"

Co-Founder Bill Seet says: "One day, a few months ago, Peter came to me with an idea to build a brand and design a label for Jason's wine. I happened to be watching a Nature documentary at the time and was distraught over what I was seeing: the mass extinction of animals that had no power or voice.

"I began thinking of this branding project as a way to raise awareness for an urgent issue, envisioning the project as a way to drink for a good cause, expose people to Jason's fantastic wine while supporting endangered wildlife, a win-win. That's how the concept of the Endangered-Wine brand came to be."

Co-Founder Peter Crowley says: "I am gravely concerned about our planet, and the treatment of animals that share it with us. Species are becoming extinct at a phenomenal rate. If something is not done now, we will lose them forever.

"When Bill came to me with the Endangered-Wine concept, I agreed wholeheartedly. I saw a chance to combine our love for making wine, with our vision to promote awareness and raise much-needed funds for something that is dear to our hearts: the preservation of animals on this planet."

Endangered-Wine will launch its label at the EARTHDAY festival this Saturday, to honor the Earth and all its life forms. Endangered-Wine will be offering an Incredible 2013 Cabernet and 2014 Chardonnay throughout this year,



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.