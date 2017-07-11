Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

English wine industry now worth £132m

Published 11 July 2017

An analysis by Funding Options has revealed that independent English wine producers saw their turnover increase to a record high £132m last year.

The turnover of independent English wine producers grew 16% in the past year, up from £113.8 million. The sector has nearly trebled in the last five years from just £55.7 million in 2010/11.

Funding Options says that although English wine may not always have been seen as a serious competitor to more traditional wine-growing regions, it has in recent years become a major growth industry. Growing national and international recognition is further helping to shift consumer attitudes and increase the price per bottle.

In May 2017, Norfolk-based Winbirri Vineyards’ Bacchus 2015 wine was named the world’s best white wine, winning the Platinum Best in Show at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Wine producers are further capitalising on the growing popularity of boutique British alcohol production that includes not only wine, but also gin and craft beer.

Increased sales are encouraging new producers to enter the market, with recent statistics showing a record 64 new wine producers obtaining a licence for wine production in 2016.

Funding Options adds that to keep pace with growing demand and raise profitability wine makers need to increase capital investment and volume capacity. With the drop in the value of sterling in the wake of the Brexit vote, increasing capacity would further help those growers looking to the export market to meet overseas demand.

Conrad Ford, Founder of Funding Options (www.fundingoptions.com), says:

“English wine is going from strength to strength, but producers need to have the funding to expand capacity to continue their strong growth.”

“The English wine industry is not only gaining traction amongst domestic consumers, but is now being ranked with wines from traditional white wine-producing countries such as France and Germany.”

“Wine growers need to reduce restrictions on production and capacity to ensure consistent, sustainable growth in the long-term. The fall in the value of sterling serves to showcase exactly how producers need to be able to increase capacity to react quickly to changing market conditions.”

“In an industry with expensive, advanced machinery, a lack of sufficient funding, particularly for many smaller and medium-sized producers, can restrict volume capacity.”

“However, many wine growers will not fit the risk profile for larger high street banks when looking for lending to increase production. Winemakers need to look at all the options open to them for funding when looking to grow.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.