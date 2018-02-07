Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Enovation Brands launches Gemma di Luna Pinot Grigio

Published 07 February 2018

Italian-Centric wine & spirits importer Enovation Brands has added a Pinot Grigio DOC delle Venezie to its Gemma di Luna brand.

Gemma di Luna embodies the company's mission to create, differentiate and innovate for today's wine consumer with relevant, story driven products.

Gemma di Luna Pinot Grigio is crafted from premium grapes grown in the delle Venezie DOC wine region of northeastern Italy. Pinot Grigio is the undisputed superstar of the delle Venezie DOC which is made up of the Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino regions.

Fresh and crisp with notes of stone fruits and balanced acidity, Gemma di Luna Pinot Grigio is a picture-perfect expression of the delle Venezie DOC terroir. The Pinot Grigio joins a Sparkling Moscato from Piemonte which was launched early last year.

With the addition of Pinot Grigio to the line-up, the Gemma di Luna brand is being positioned as The Italian Luxury Collection.

Enovation Brands CEO Giovanni Pecora said: "The strategy behind the brand is to not only elevate the wine experience, but to take it beyond wine to touch consumers on an emotional level.

"The Gemma di Luna brand embodies the essence of female consumers and delivers against a key need state – to create experiences of everyday simple luxury that help them to feel whole and aligned."

The gracefully curved Pinot Grigio bottle is adorned with a pearl white capsule and elliptical label, both of which are enhanced with a laser foil effect reminiscent of pave diamonds. A Stelvin closure tops off the elegant bottle.

To promote the brand positioning as The Italian Luxury Collection, Gemma di Luna Pinot Grigio is being offered in two limited edition special packs; a vintage-inspired six-pack collectible hat box and a matching single bottle gift tube, both in the brands signature teal color.

The marketing campaign supporting the launch presents the wine as 'The Gem of Italian Pinot Grigio', linking to the Italian brand name which translates to 'Gem of the Moon'. Social media will inspire and engage consumers with the call to create and share their experiences with #GemmaMoment, while a national consumer tasting program and targeted events platform will round out the effort.

Gemma di Luna Pinot Grigio is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $14.99 (750ml).



Source: Company Press Release

