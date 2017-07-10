Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

EU-Japan FTA set to improve wine exports

Published 10 July 2017

The European Union and Japan have concluded a trade agreement, which will improve wine exports for EU growth.

After 4 years of negotiations the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, have announced the conclusion of the trade agreement between the EU and Japan.

“We congratulate the European Commission for pursuing an ambitious trade agenda and we warmly welcome the EU-Japan FTA” said Jean-Marie Barillère, president of CEEV. “Wine is the first agri-food product in terms of exports outside the EU, and this is the result of both the initiative of the wine businesses and of a dynamic EU trade policy which removes the barriers that we are facing in export markets”.

“We now urge both parties to finalise the legal work which will pave the way to the official signing of the agreement” he added.

Japan is the fourth richest economy in the world, and the EU’s second biggest trading partner in Asia. With almost €747M annual export in 2016, it is the 5th destination market for EU wines.

The Japanese wine market remains very competitive, with more than 55 countries supplying wine to that market. While EU wine has the best image among Japanese wine consumers, its market share continues to decline (-€10 M between 2015 and 2016) primarily due to increasing competition from wines who benefit from tariffs removal in virtue of their FTA.

The agreement will provide valuable preferential access for EU wines’ exports, with the elimination of import tariff at the entry into force of the agreement.

“At the moment, we are competing with countries which are not facing the same restrictions that we are. Just look at our major competitor, Chile, which enjoyed significant increases in market share in Japan after the implementation of its Free Trade Agreement” said Ignacio Sánchez Recarte, Secretary General of CEEV. “EU wine now has the tools to reconquer the market”.

Another major issue for EU wines that will be solved by the FTA is the implementation of an efficient protection for EU Geographical Indications. This is a positive sign for the other regional discussions and contributes to further isolating the last remaining countries not protecting GIs.

“Finally, EU wines have not enjoyed the full potential of the Japanese market yet because of some existing technical barriers related to winemaking standards. The FTA will improve the situation by recognizing a number of oenological practices currently used by EU wines and recognised at international level by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine -OIV-” underlined Ignacio Sánchez Recarte.

CEEV expects the European Parliament to ratify this agreement so as to ensure a quick entry into force of the FTA so that EU wines could benefit from the agreement to gain competitiveness as soon as possible.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Markets & Regulations> Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.