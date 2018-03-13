Europe's drinks sector commits to offer more product information

The European Union (EU) wine sector has joined forces to rise to the challenge of alcoholic beverages self-regulation.

Seven trade associations representing manufacturers of spirits, wine, cider and beer presented a joint voluntary commitment on the provision of consumer information to European health commissioner Vytenis Andruikaitis.

The European wine sector is represented by Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins (CEEV), Confédération européenne des vignerons indépendants (CEVI), Copa and Cogeca and European Federation of Origin Wines (EFOW).

spiritsEUROPE said it will also support its members in their efforts to provide the information and will regularly evaluate, and report on, the use of both options over the next four years.

The EU wine sector has unveiled a modern solution that meets a two-fold objective which includes properly informing consumers about the product and to allow all actors from the sector, including the smallest ones, to implement such measures.

spiritsEUROPE said energy information will always be provided per portion (or single serve container) and, as needed, per 100 ml, for spirits drinks.

In addition, when providing information online, European spirit producers commit to go beyond the requirements of Regulation 1169/2011 and will provide full nutrition information for all spirits and a list of ingredients along with legal definition of every raw material that has been used in the production will also be given.

EFOW president Bernard Farges said: "We are committed to meeting consumer expectations. The European wine sector doesn't have anything to hide. We are proud of our quality products and strict oenological practices.

“The solution we propose today aims at maintaining this trusted relationship with consumers. The sector commits itself to an approach which allows indicating, either on the bottle or on-line, the calories per 100ml and the ingredients, in accordance with EU legislation."

CEVI president Thomas Montagne said: "Our sector is extremely atomised and mainly concerns small and medium enterprises. Our proposal aims to put all operators on a level-playing field when it comes to consumer information.

“This set of measures will allow consumers to easily access information about the ingredients and the nutritional value of our wines."

