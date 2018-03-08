Ficks showcases new line of all natural hard seltzers at Expo West 2018

Ficks & Co is showcasing its new lineup of all natural hard seltzers at Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, California.

The seltzers, dubbed Ficks Hard Seltzer, will be unveiled at this week's Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, and will be hitting the shelves of Target and other retailers in California just in time for summer.

The seltzers are a simple mix of fruit alcohol, real fruit juice (not from concentrate) and sparkling water, which the firm says delivers an authentic, and refreshing, seltzer in grapefruit, lime, blackberry and cranberry flavors. Each seltzer has zero added sugar, just 110 calories and is gluten-free – while still having 5% ABV.

Ficks & Co co-founder Ron Alvarado said: "Our goal is always to make big ideas healthier, which is what we did by first making speakeasy-quality mixers with a fraction of the calories and sugar of what we saw on the market.

"When we looked at the RTD space we wanted to give people a healthier and authentic drink as an alternative to the lower quality ingredient, or high carb beverages out there. So we kept it simple for these seltzers – combine real fruit juice, alcohol we make from fruit here in California, and sparkling water."

This simple ingredient panel allows consumers to understand exactly what they're enjoying, an increasingly crucial movement amongst millenials and more wellness-focused consumers. And the firm's unique base made from fermenting California oranges into alcohol provides a clean, more authentic seltzer taste than the malt-bases seen in other products.

Alvarado said: "We're a California company and like to locally source our ingredients. "so when we were looking for a premium base that would make for a real, smooth seltzer, oranges were kind of the perfect fit."

Ficks will be rolling out 6-packs of their hard seltzers this summer in California, with the goal of expanding distribution quickly into other states.

"We've had these in the test kitchen for a long time, so we're super excited to finally show our friends in San Francisco, and the rest of California, what we think is an awesome new drink for this summer."

