Foley Family Wines becomes exclusive importer of France's Lucien Albrecht

Foley Family Wines has become the exclusive importer of Lucien Albrecht, based in Alsace, France.

As the sole U.S. importer of Lucien Albrecht, Foley Family Wines will assume the role of all U.S. marketing and sales efforts through its growing channels of distribution throughout the country.

Lucien Albrecht is among the pioneers of viticulture in Alsace. Beginning in 1425, Romanus Albrecht established the family in Alsace in the town of Thann near the Swiss border. In 1698, Balthazar Albrecht moved the family to Orschwihr and the modern period began.

In November 2012, Lucien Albrecht became part of the Wolfberger family of wine production. Wolfberger, with Stephane Kubler at the winemaking helm, continues the Albrecht tradition with 100% estate grown fruit from Orschwihr, and a dedication to quality in the heart of the Alsace wine region.

In partnership with Lucien Albrecht, Foley Family Wines will import two Crèmants; Crèmant Blanc de Blanc ($24 SRP) and Crèmant Brut Rosè ($24 SRP) and four still wines; Pinot Blanc Reserve Cuvèe Balthazar ($15 SRP), Riesling Reserve ($17 SRP), Pinot Gris Reserve Cuvèe Romanus ($19 SRP), and Gewurztraminer Reserve ($21 SRP).

Lucien Albrecht wines are crisp, lively and exciting varietal wines. Some are dry, others are a little bit sweeter, but all have bright acidity, freshness and enticing aromas which exemplify the signature style of Alsatian wine.

