Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Francis Ford Coppola Winery launches second sparkling wine to Sofia label

Published 15 May 2017

Francis Ford Coppola Winery has unveiled new Sofia Brut Rosé and Brut Rosé Minis just in time for summer.

"This 2016 Sofia Brut Rosé is styled after my favorite sparkling Rosés of Loire and Alsace in France," says Sofia Coppola. "I spend a lot of time in France and have always loved sparkling rosé so am happy to add this to the line."

Sofia Brut Rosé's spiced berry accents are laced with tea leaves, a touch of clove, and crisp, refreshing flavors of tart red currants, pomegranate, strawberries, and peaches – exceptionally refreshing on the hottest of summer days. "Unlike Sofia's still Rosé, which is crafted from Rhone varietals, Sofia Brut Rosé is made from a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, offering alluring aromatic flavors that pair well with assorted cheeses and charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, shellfish, and spicy Asian cuisine," says President & Director of Winemaking Corey Beck.

Inspired by the brand's personality, the 2016 Sofia Brut Rosé shares similar packaging with its legendary predecessor, the Sofia Blanc de Blancs, which revolutionized wine-in-a-can with its fun pink minis over a decade ago.

The Brut Rosé's 750ml bottles will be wrapped in clear cellophane to show off the brilliant color of the wine with its stylish peach 187ml mini cans (including straws) available in single servings or decorative peach four-packs for use on the beach, at the park or by the pool.

The Sofia wine tradition began in 2004 with the sparkling Blanc de Blancs, a gift to Sofia from her filmmaker father Francis Ford Coppola. Over the years, the Sofia collection has expanded to include the Blanc de Blancs Minis, Riesling, a still Rosé, Chardonnay, a limited edition Méthode Champenoise and now, the Sofia Brut Rosé.

The 2016 Sofia Brut Rosé retails for $19 SRP for the 750 mL bottles, and $20 per 4-pack of Minis, and may be purchased at participating restaurants and retailers, at the winery.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines> Sparkling Wine
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.