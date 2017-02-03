Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wine News

Gotham Project, Free Flow Wines open wine packaging facility in Bayonne, New Jersey

Published 03 February 2017

The Gotham Project and Free Flow Wines have formed Filling Station East, a joint venture and a co-operated facility in Bayonne, New Jersey for packaging imported wines in reusable steel kegs for the US wine on tap market.

This collaboration allows Gotham Project and Free Flow Wines to create a coast-to-coast national platform with a dedicated fleet of over 150,000 stainless steel kegs.  

Used exclusively for wine, these kegs can now be transported efficiently across the country for Gotham Project and Free Flow Wines customers.

By not having empty kegs returned long distances, both companies can reduce costs and the carbon footprint of their products.

The new 12,000ft2 facility will also act as an east coast hub for wine on tap training, education and marketing.

Both Gotham Project and Free Flow have spent the last seven years pioneering the wine on tap market, which is on track to exceed 300,000 kegs (650,000 9-liter cases) in 2017.

Together, the two companies will individually, and collectively, continue to build the wine on tap category.

Gotham Project co-founder and managing partner Bruce Schneider said: "The national platform for wine on tap, created by the combination of launching the Filling Station East and collaborating with Free Flow to optimize keg logistics reduces the average distance kegs need to travel to get to consumers and back for re-filling."

Free Flow Wines co-founder and CEO Jordan Kivelstadt said: "We have seen tremendous interest from our winery customers to fill at the Filling Station East to offer imported wines on tap to US customers."

Kivelstadt said: "There is a huge demand for wine on tap nationwide and the Filling Station East will allow us to increase import offerings and continue to accelerate adoption of the fastest growing on-premise wine format."



Source: Company Press Release

Wine News

