Guarachi Family Wines completes construction of winery project

Published 07 June 2018

California-based Guarachi Family Wines has completed a multi-year winery construction project.

After purchasing the Meadowrock estate in 2014 and entirely remodeling it to create a high-end, boutique winemaking facility, a final phase of vineyard development will complete the estate expansion for Guarachi.

This will allow Guarachi to intimately control its sourcing for current releases and develop special, exclusive small lot wines from its own estate. The 10th anniversary marks the first time Guarachi Family Wines is offering the inaugural release of Beckstoffer To Kalon Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 and Sun Chase Estate grown Single Vineyard Chardonnay 2016.

Guarachi Family Wines founder and Guarachi Wine Partners CEO Alex Guarachi said: “Celebrating this milestone for Guarachi Family Wines has been a dream come true.

“The timing feels right in the evolution of Guarachi Family Wines especially with Julian Gonzalez in his new leadership role and it nicely compliments the growing interest we’ve been receiving from consumers and our monthly wine club members.”

In 2016, Guarachi appointed Julian Gonzalez as Chief Winemaker of Guarachi Family Wines after closely working together for 10 years. Gonzalez previously served as a winemaker for numerous prestigious clients at Paul Hobbs Consulting, in addition to work performed at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Dominus Estate and Chateau Potelle.

Guarachi Family Wines chief winemaker Julian Gonzalez said: “Having the opportunity to work closely with Alex when he first started Guarachi Family Wines to this new leadership role has been tremendously rewarding.

“I’m thrilled at the prospect of continuing to improve upon what I consider some of California’s best wines and what we’ve been able to achieve in such a short period of time.”

Guarachi Family Wines has received numerous and notable accomplishments with over 20 mentions of 90+ ratings from magazines such as Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast, Wine Advocate, Tasting Panel and Jeb Dunnuck. Until recently, Guarachi Family Wines have been available mostly at the most prestigious events such as the Sonoma County Barrel Auction, Wine Spectator Grand Tour, Aspen Food & Wine and Eat Drink SF.

The response was overwhelmingly positive that in 2017, Guarachi began offering a monthly wine club membership. With the growing interest and demand from consumers, developing a local tasting experience to open in fall 2018 will nicely complement Guarachi Family Wine’s current online and event sampling opportunities for consumers who enjoy some of the highest quality wines from Napa Valley and Petaluma Gap, a new sub-AVA of Sonoma Coast.

Source: Company Press Release

