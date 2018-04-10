Guarachi Wine Partners launches Gran Sello and Baigorri wines in US

Guarachi Wine Partners, in partnership with ARAEX Grands Spanish Fine Wines, has launched Gran Sello and Baigorri wines in the US.

Guarachi, known for its pioneering history of developing wine brands, has an extensive distribution network and in-depth knowledge of selling imported wines in the American market.

ARAEX Grands Spanish Fine Wines, a 25 year-old veteran in the industry and the leading group of independent Spanish winegrowers, assigned Guarachi Wine Partners as their exclusive U.S. Importer for Gran Sello and Baigorri.

Guarachi Wine Partners CEO Alex Guarachi, founded the company more than 30 years ago by hand selecting the most promising Chilean wines with the hope of sharing his passion and educating the American consumer. As his business began to grow, he expanded his knowledge and expertise to South American wines, and later other leading winegrowing regions around the world, including Spain.

Guarachi said: “I frequently sample wines from all over the world to keep my finger on the pulse of up and coming brands.

“After seeing the interest in premium wines continue to grow rapidly over the past three decades, I’m more passionate today than ever in helping wine brands develop a presence in the US Over the next few years, I am looking to expand our portfolio to include new brands from top appellations, both imported and domestic, that offer amazing quality and/or value to US wine consumers.”

ARAEX founder Javier de Galarreta said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Guarachi Wine Partners. Their experience in this industry will allow us to continue to grow and bring unique wines to the market.”

Gran Sello wines are traditional Spanish cavas (sparkling Brut & Brut Rosé) produced in a unique area called Catalunya. The higher altitude and cooler nighttime temperatures in this part of the Mediterranean create a fresher style of grapes in the Spanish sparkling wines.

Using Chardonnay as a blending varietal, Gran Sello features fruity and elegant notes with pleasant acidity that compliments the tapas culture of dining. Starting in April, Gran Sello Brut and Brut Rosé will be available exclusively at select Kroger grocery store banners nationwide.

Baigorri is a modern winery built seven stories underground in the village of Samaniego in Rioja Alavesa. It uses only gravity to create complex red wines using cutting-edge technology. With a passion for integrating wine and art, the architecture unifies both from the buildings to the vineyards. The result is a collection of well-rounded, modern wines with a distinct personality. Their carefully curated selection will be available late 2018 and include the following products: Crianza, Tempranillo Reserva, Blanco and Vin de Garage.

