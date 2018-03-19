Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Henkell to buy 50.67% stake in Spanish wine firm Freixenet

DBR Staff Writer Published 19 March 2018

German wine firm Henkell has agreed to acquire a 50.67% stake in Spanish cava-maker Freixenet in a deal reportedly worth €220m.

Henkell also signed an international cooperation agreement with Freixenet's remaining shareholders José Ferrer Sala and José Luis Bonet Ferrer.

By joining forces, the companies will form a new sparkling wine group. 

The product portfolio of Henkell and Freixenet along with their respective presence in global markets complements each other in a better way.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said they will reveal details of the partnership at a later stage.

The partnership is expected to open up new markets and distribution channels for the two companies, allowing them to further expand their international presence and achieve better growth.

Henkell CEO Andreas Brokemper said: “Henkell and Freixenet share a strong entrepreneurial vision. We are delighted to realize as partners the opportunities of the globally growing sparkling wine market. Together, we can offer our customers not only global expertise but also a unique range of first-class brands and specialties.”

The acquisition is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

Political uncertainties in Catalonia had reduced the value of the transaction and delayed in the deal’s completion, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported.

Headquartered in Sant Sadurní d’Anoia, Freixenet is a family-owned company which was established in 1914, but with roots that date back to 1861.

Freixenet has subsidiaries in 19 countries, such as in the US, Argentina, China and Australia and exports its brands to 109 countries.

Freixenet president José Luis Bonet Ferrer said: “Over three generations, we have made Freixenet the world's leading producer of cava.

“In Henkell we have found a strong partner with a long-term strategy which will significantly strengthen Freixenet and help us to maintain our identity and tradition - with an even stronger international presence in the future.”

Image: Sparkling wine being poured into a glass. Photo: Courtesy of Danilo Rizzuti/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

