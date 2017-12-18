Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Hong Kong, Argentina sign MOU to promote wine trade

DBR Staff Writer Published 18 December 2017

Hong Kong and Argentina have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to co-operate and promote wine trade between the two countries.

The MOU is not only related to wine related trade and investment promotion, but also focuses to the co-operation between the two countries in education, training and in the prevention of counterfeiting of wines.

It was signed by Hong Kong Commerce & Economic Development Secretary Edward Yau and Argentina Investment & Trade Promotion Agency CEO Juan Pablo Tripodi in Bueno Aires.

Yau said: “Hong Kong and Argentina are long time trading partners, particularly in wine trading. The signing of the MOU today will give impetus to that multifarious relationship.

"We are confident that Hong Kong is well-positioned to promote appreciation of Argentinean wines and related culinary arts in Asia."

Yau noted that Hong Kong is Asia's wine hub and a wine free-port and also offers a business and logistics infrastructure for the wine business to thrive.

The Drinks Business reported that presently Argentina’s wine imports constitute only a small amount in terms of volume and value. The country was also not mentioned in Hong Kong’s list of Top 10 Importers of 2016.

Since August 2008, Hong Kong has signed wine co-operation agreements with several countries including Chile, France, Australia, Hungary, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Slovenia and the US.

Image: Juan Pablo Tripodi and Edward Yau after signing the MOU. Photo: Courtesy of news.gov.hk.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Markets & Regulations> Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.