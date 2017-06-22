Huneeus Vintners expands distribution deals with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is extending its existing distribution agreements with Huneeus Vintners.

With the new agreements, Huneeus will be aligning distribution with Southern Glazer’s in 19 new markets, bringing the total distribution footprint to 33 US markets.

Huneeus is also the first fine wine supplier to align itself across all Southern Glazer’s Fine Wine Companies: Signature Luxury Wine and Spirits; Lauber Imports; D&E Fine Wine Group; and American Wine and Spirits.

In addition to the 14 markets that were already represented by Southern Glazer’s, Huneeus is adding Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

“We have made significant investments to expand our capabilities and expertise in selling fine wine and are thrilled that Huneeus recognizes the value we can bring to their business,” said Mel Dick, Senior Vice President of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and President of the Company’s Wine Division.

“Our new national alignment with Huneeus reinforces our leadership in this specialized segment of the wine industry and we look forward to continuing our long and mutually successful partnership.”

“Being aligned with Southern Glazer’s fine wine houses will provide Huneeus’ brands with the kind of specialized focus and attention that is required for selling in the luxury wine market,” added Steve Slater Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Company’s Corporate Wine Division. “This expansion provides a powerful distribution network to help Huneeus realize the full potential of its fine wine brands as premiumization in the wine category continues to grow.”

“We made the decision to align with Southern Glazer’s because they have a really unique approach to managing fine wines,” said Agustin Huneeus, Founder and Owner of Huneeus Vintners.

“Southern Glazer’s has a strong commitment to the category, the richest data insights, and a collaborative goal setting process that will enable us to continue to grow our portfolio of brands across the US”

In 2016, Southern Glazer’s added 80 new Fine Wine experts to its existing field teams of nearly 600. The Company’s salesforce is supported by its national wine education team, made up of the industry’s most highly-trained experts who hold certifications including Master Sommelier (MS), Master of Wine (MW), or Certified Wine Educator (CWE).

The education team consists of 15 Master Sommeliers, including two of only 23 female Master Sommeliers in the world. They are led by Eric Hemer, MS, MW, CWE and Senior Vice President and Corporate Director of Wine Education for Southern Glazer’s. The dedicated education team works hand in hand with the Company’s Fine Wine field teams to bring the most highly-specialized resources supporting Fine Wine in the industry.

Southern Glazer’s has more certified wine experts than any other North American wine and spirits distributor. Its employees have successfully completed more than 3,500 wine, sake and spirits education programs, from introductory to master-level achievements. These include:

Over 1,100 Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET) wine & spirits certifications;

19 WSET Level 3 Awards in Sake;

1,600 Level 1 Court of Master Sommeliers®;

117 CMS Certified Sommeliers;

20 CMS Advanced Sommeliers;

15 Master Sommeliers;

Over 600 Certified Specialists of Wine (CSW);

16 Certified Wine Educators (CWE); and

117 Certified Specialists of Spirits (CSS).

