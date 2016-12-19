Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wine
Wine News

Iconic Brands acquires 51% interest in Bellissima Prosecco

Published 19 December 2016

Alcoholic beverages firm conic Brands has acquired a 51% interest in Bellissima Prosecco.

Bellissima represents what Iconic believes to be the Premium Product in the prosecco category which in the US is approaching 5 million case sales annually, and which grew at 34% last year.

The UK market is even more robust, where last year for the first time ever prosecco over took its French rival Champagne in sales.

Prosecco is clearly one of the fastest growing sectors of the Wine and Spirits industry and Bellissima, coupled with brand partner, International Super Model and Entrepreneur Christie Brinkley, have brought to market a line of 100% Organic, Gluten Free Proseccos which are also certified Vegan with three distinct offerings: a DOC Brut, a Sparkling Rose and A Zero Sugar.

Iconic began selling Bellissima's products in September of this year and has sold out the first two production runs. Bellissima is currently available in 12 states with 18 additional states pending approval, and distribution through all major channels including Southern Glazers, Empire Brands, Allied Distributing, Horizon Beverage and Empire Distributors. Bellissima is poised, positioned and ready to take the market by storm in 2017.

Iconic Brands CEO Richard DeCicco said: "In all my years in the industry and having been party to many successful brands over the years, I can honestly say my excitement and enthusiasm for this brand, our brand partner and the market timing has never been higher. I look forward to consumers enjoying the finest prosecco on earth."

Additionally Management is pleased to announce that Iconic has reached an agreement with its existing note holders, whereby terms of conversion have been renegotiated to not less than $.0015 and whereby no more than $20,000 USD can be sold in any single month without prior written approval from Management.

Additionally, Management reserves the right to negotiate a final purchase of all outstanding debt during the 1 year term. Management wants to thank Iconic debt holders for working with the Company and assisting its growth. Iconic has updated its Security Details on OTC Markets to accurately reflect the current share structure, and Management is working towards completing current financial reports.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines> Sparkling Wine
