Wine
Wine News

J. Lohr’s estates wines unveil refreshed look

Published 02 June 2017

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines has unveiled a refreshed look for its J. Lohr Estates tier of wines.

The transition to the new packaging occurs with the new vintage release of each of the tier’s wines, beginning today with the 2016 vintage of the legendary J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay. Up next will be the J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon, which will see its new-look label hitting retail shelves and restaurants over the next 60 days.

The label changes are subtle but meaningful. Consumers will notice a more modern look with increased legibility and storytelling that is still in the J. Lohr Estates aesthetic framework they have come to trust over the years. “We are well aware of the brand equity and consumer confidence built by our Estates tier since its first appearance almost thirty years ago,” explains J. Lohr President/COO and Director of Winemaking Jeff Meier.

“The more contemporary, upscale look of our new packaging accomplishes the need to stay current in the market, while maintaining the customer recognition and shelf presence carefully built by our Estates portfolio over the decades. For our valued wholesale accounts and for consumers, it will be a seamless transition.”

The wines of J. Lohr Estates are a true industry success story. It was thirty years ago that Jerry Lohr first began producing Riverstone Chardonnay from Monterey and Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles. Today, Riverstone is America’s #1 selling, AVA-specific Chardonnay between $10 and $15.

Seven Oaks is the country’s #1 selling, AVA-specific Cabernet Sauvignon above $12. Los Osos Merlot is the #5 selling Merlot in the U.S. between $10 and $15.* Rounding out the Estates portfolio are the acclaimed Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc, Bay Mist White Riesling, Wildflower Valdiguié, Falcon’s Perch Pinot Noir and South Ridge Syrah.

The label’s “Family Owned Since 1974” messaging on the front and Jerry Lohr’s signature on the back are important new elements, reinforcing the story of the Lohr family’s pioneering role in Monterey and Paso Robles winegrape growing and winemaking. Second-generation co-owner and CEO Steve Lohr has been planning for this milestone for several years with his siblings and fellow co-owners, Cynthia and Lawrence, along with the winemaking team.

“These changes were not made lightly,” said Lohr. “There is rich history in a label that has stood the test of time for thirty years. Internally, we worked closely with our production teams as well as our sales associates and wholesale partners. We are delighted with the results and believe that our new packaging positions the J. Lohr Estates family of wines for continued, long-term success. We are very grateful for all of the positive market feedback to date.”



Source: Company Press Release

