Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

King Estate Winery introduces new division

Published 29 June 2017

King Estate Winery owners, the King family, have introduced a new division and a new brand, which will be available on Amazon.com.

King Vintners, a new division wholly owned by King Estate Winery, has been established to showcase distinctive Pacific Northwest growing regions and to share their stories that are as unique to the wine as the vineyards that produce the grapes and the people who tend them.

The first of five brands to be launched by King Vintners is NEXT, making its debut June 28 on amazonwine.com. NEXT is the first wine ever developed from conception to release with Amazon Wine.

"Amazon Wine provides a convenient destination for customers to shop a vast selection of high quality and every day wine brands," says Nick Loeffler of Amazon Wine. "We're thrilled to connect wineries, like King Estate, with millions of customers and give them an innovative format to launch new brands."

Teaming up with Amazon Wine was a natural fit. Both companies embody the entrepreneurial spirit of the Pacific Northwest and share a pursuit of innovation and excellence.

"King Vintners represents an evolution in the King family's wine enterprise – a 'next' generation look at wine by an old wine family," says Ed King III who, with his father, the late Ed King, Jr., founded King Estate in 1991. "Now another generation of the family begins its chapter of the story. Much of the drive for NEXT comes from younger King Estate family and staff – our work family."

As the Kings see it, the new venture is a return to an earlier time when the connection between winemaker and customer was direct. "When people lived in the same village, the wines and cuisine developed together," King says. "Today that direct link is at risk of being lost. We're launching NEXT on Amazon to re-establish the connection between winemaker and wine lover in today's 'digital village.'"

Artwork for the NEXT label is from a piece by Boise artist Sandy Marostica (1949-2011) that hangs in the home of Ed and Jodee King.

NEXT is initially offering Pinot Gris ($20), Red Blend ($30) and Pinot Noir ($40), and is available for purchase on amazonwine.com and eventually on kingvintners.com. Initial production is 1,500 cases of each varietal. King Vintners plans to add four more brands to its lineup, each representing a different wine-growing region from which KV sources its fruit.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.