Lanchester Wines buys majority stake in London-based Wine Fusion

Lanchester Wines has purchased a majority stake in London-based wine production and agency house, The Wine Fusion.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Wine Fusion's founders and directors, Chris Smith and Andrew Porton, will retain 40% of the business’ share capital.

They will continue to run the company from its offices in Borough, South-East London.

Smith and Porton will work in coordination with Lanchester Wines’ sales head Mark Roberts and commercial operations head Barney Davis.

Lanchester Wines managing director Tony Clearly said the company's investment in The Wine Fusion is the latest phase of its growth strategy and provides it with a platform to develop the business into the future

"We see particular benefit in utilising both Chris and Andrew’s flair and creativity in developing on-trend wine offerings, which will be of particular relevance for our Vintrigue boutique wine agency. As a group, this enables us to get ahead of the curve and offer more relevant wines than ever before.”

The Wine Fusion managing director Chris Smith said: "We have ambitious plans for the future and see this as a fantastic way of realising them. Tony, Andrew and I have a shared vision: a desire to do the very best job and provide our customers with the finest wines possible at their price point.”

Lanchester Wine Cellars, trading as Lanchester Wines, was founded in 1980 by Tony and Veronica Cleary. It cliaks to source the best wines from all over the world.

Image: Officials of Lanchester Wines and The Wine Fusion. Photo: Courtesy of Lanchester Wines.