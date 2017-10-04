Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Alcoholic
Wine
Register with DBR
Wine News

Iron Side Cellars introduces two limited release reserve wines

Published 04 October 2017

Latitude Beverage's subsidiary Iron Side Cellars has launched two limited release reserve wines: the second vintage of Iron Side Reserve Napa Valley Red and the new Iron Side Reserve Pinot Noir from Monterey, California, US.

Both 2016 releases represent the best wine in the Iron Side portfolio.

Iron Side was first introduced in 2012 by Latitude Beverage Company, one of the fastest growing wine companies in the U.S. Unlike the other brands under the Latitude umbrella, including 90+ Cellars, Iron Side was created as the company's first foray into winemaking.

Along with two all-star winemakers in Healdsburg, CA, the team sources super premium red wines from some of the best vineyards in California, and crafts custom blends that highlight a bold perspective on California red wine.

In time for fall, these new releases are robust, elegant and sure to impress:

Iron Side Cellars Reserve Red, Napa Valley, CA, 2016  — This full bodied red features a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah and Zinfandel. The Cabernet comes from the prestigious appellation of Howell Mountain, known for producing some of Napa's boldest wines. The Merlot grapes, which grow in the cooler region of Carneros, provide a cool sensibility and counterweight to the dramatic Cabernet. (SRP $29.99)

Iron Side Cellars Reserve Pinot Noir, Monterey, CA, 2016 — Brand new to the Iron Side portfolio, the Reserve Pinot Noir is bold and fruit-forward, showing off a style of California Pinot Noir that has grown in popularity over the past few years. It's a  smooth and elegant wine, featuring generous flavors of black cherries, plus a sweet spice, making for the ultimate crowd-pleaser. (SRP $24.99)

"Iron Side embodies the qualities we know and love in an exceptional bottle of California red," says Brett Vankoski, VP and Wine Director, Latitude Beverage Company.

"Napa Valley Reserve Red is one of our fastest selling wines and this year's blend is our best yet. We're excited to bring the new vintage to market along with our new Reserve Pinot Noir. If you enjoy a robust, fruit-forward California Pinot, you are going to fall in love with this wine." 

Iron Side Reserve Red and Iron Side Reserve Pinot Noir feature a new felt label and premium medallion for an elevated look that will make a striking first impression. The wines are now available for a limited time at retail locations in 15 states where Iron Side and 90+ Cellars wines are sold. Both wines are also available for purchase online with direct shipping to more than 30 states nationwide.



Source: Company Press Release

