Latitude Beverage launches new Mija White Sangria wine

Latitude Beverage Company has expanded its ready-to-drink bottled sangria portfolio with addition of premium white wine sangria.

Mija Sangria raises a glass to the unofficial start of summer with the introduction of Mija White. This ready-to-drink craft sangria is made with real, unfiltered fruit juices and premium white wine for a true homemade taste. Just shake it up, pop-the-top and enjoy.

The new addition to the Mija Sangria portfolio, which also includes Mija Red, is gluten free and is crafted without any artificial additives or preservatives. It's also packed with superfruits and antioxidants, making Mija the perfect natural refreshment for the warm-weather days ahead.

The Mija Sangria portfolio

Mija White (NEW) is made with lychee, guava, lime and orange. It blends a subtle, refreshing sweetness with the acidity, aroma and finish that will please any white wine lover. Mija White can be enjoyed on its own, in a cocktail or served over ice with fresh fruit. (9.5% ABV)

Mija Red is made with exotic superfruits, including pomegranate, açaí and blood orange. It is fruit-forward, yet balanced, with the pulp, aroma and flavor typically found in homemade sangria. The Mija Red bottle was just updated for 2017 with a new screen print design to better showcase the product. (9.5% ABV)

Mija Sangria was first introduced by Latitude Beverage Company in 2015 as the company's first entry into the ready-to-drink beverage category. It has since become one of the leading premium bottled sangrias on the market, and grew more than 40 percent between 2015 and 2016.

"The sangria category continues to see steady growth, and consumers are now looking for premium products that feature more natural ingredients," says Kevin Mehra, CEO of Latitude Beverage Company. "When we looked at the current availability of premium, white wine sangrias, we saw an opportunity to introduce a product that would stand out in terms of quality, taste and convenience. Mija White is made using high quality, natural fruit juice, just the way you'd make it at home."

Mija Sangria is sourced, produced and bottled in New York and comes packaged in a recyclable and reusable flip-top bottle, making it easy to reseal for mess-free storage. Mija Red and Mija White are both sold in 750mL bottles with an SRP of $11.99, and are now available at retail locations in more than 40 states.

Mija is also available online with direct shipping nationwide. For more information about Mija Sangria, visit www.mijasangria.com, or follow the brand @MijaSangria on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source: Company Press Release