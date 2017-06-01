Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Latitude Beverage launches new Mija White Sangria wine

Published 01 June 2017

Latitude Beverage Company has expanded its ready-to-drink bottled sangria portfolio with addition of premium white wine sangria.

Mija Sangria raises a glass to the unofficial start of summer with the introduction of Mija White. This ready-to-drink craft sangria is made with real, unfiltered fruit juices and premium white wine for a true homemade taste. Just shake it up, pop-the-top and enjoy.

The new addition to the Mija Sangria portfolio, which also includes Mija Red, is gluten free and is crafted without any artificial additives or preservatives. It's also packed with superfruits and antioxidants, making Mija the perfect natural refreshment for the warm-weather days ahead.

The Mija Sangria portfolio

Mija White (NEW) is made with lychee, guava, lime and orange. It blends a subtle, refreshing sweetness with the acidity, aroma and finish that will please any white wine lover. Mija White can be enjoyed on its own, in a cocktail or served over ice with fresh fruit. (9.5% ABV)

Mija Red is made with exotic superfruits, including pomegranate, açaí and blood orange. It is fruit-forward, yet balanced, with the pulp, aroma and flavor typically found in homemade sangria. The Mija Red bottle was just updated for 2017 with a new screen print design to better showcase the product. (9.5% ABV)

Mija Sangria was first introduced by Latitude Beverage Company in 2015 as the company's first entry into the ready-to-drink beverage category. It has since become one of the leading premium bottled sangrias on the market, and grew more than 40 percent between 2015 and 2016.

"The sangria category continues to see steady growth, and consumers are now looking for premium products that feature more natural ingredients," says Kevin Mehra, CEO of Latitude Beverage Company. "When we looked at the current availability of premium, white wine sangrias, we saw an opportunity to introduce a product that would stand out in terms of quality, taste and convenience. Mija White is made using high quality, natural fruit juice, just the way you'd make it at home."

Mija Sangria is sourced, produced and bottled in New York and comes packaged in a recyclable and reusable flip-top bottle, making it easy to reseal for mess-free storage. Mija Red and Mija White are both sold in 750mL bottles with an SRP of $11.99, and are now available at retail locations in more than 40 states.

Mija is also available online with direct shipping nationwide. For more information about Mija Sangria, visit www.mijasangria.com, or follow the brand @MijaSangria on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.