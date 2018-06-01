Lila Wines adds new Bubbly Rosé varietal to portfolio

Canned wine brand Lila Wines has added new Bubbly Rosé varietal to portfolio for summer 2018.

This dry, sparkling rosé captures the essence of summer in a chic can that's easy to tote to the park, pool, rooftop, beach, BBQ, and beyond.

The popularity of canned wine continues to grow at an impressive rate – according to Nielsen, canned wine's dollar growth surged 54 percent last year, the highest of any alternative wine packaging.

Lila Wines stand out not just because of the colorful eye-catching packaging, but also because of the premium quality and light, fresh taste. All Lila Wines are also naturally gluten free, low in calories and carbs and contain no added sugar.

Lila Bubbly Rosé is a premium wine from the Veneto region of Italy that features a balance of bright notes of strawberries and passion fruit, refreshing bubbles and a crisp finish.

Bubbly Rosé joins the popular Lila Wines portfolio, which includes an Italian sparkling wine, a French rosé, and an Italian Pinot Grigio.

Latitude Beverage Company CEO Kevin Mehra said: "Canned wine is one of the most innovative wine trends today, and we're excited to add another great varietal to our Lila Wines portfolio.

"Lila Bubbly Rosé features the crisp freshness of a rosé and the light effervescence of a sparkling wine, making it the perfect pairing for any summer celebration. Lila has been one of our most beloved brands since launching two years ago, and we anticipate Bubbly Rosé will help the brand grow by 60-70 percent in 2018, exceeding last year's 55% growth."

Latitude Beverage Company introduced Lila Wines in the spring of 2016. The brand is now available in more than 40 states across the U.S. and in over a dozen leading national grocery chains, including Publix, Wegmans, HEB, Meijer, Cost Plus World Market, Harris Teeter, Shaws, and more. Lila Wines, including the new Bubbly Rosé, are sold in four-packs of 8.4oz cans with an MSRP of $11.99

Source: Company Press Release