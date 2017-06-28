Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wine
Wine News

MBWS to distribute Duval-Leroy Champagne in France

Published 28 June 2017

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (MBWS) and Champagne Duval-Leroy have signed a distribution agreement, effective 1 September 2017.

This agreement, under which MBWS France will distribute champagne on behalf of Duval-Leroy in Modern Trade, encompasses the distribution of "permanent" presentations of the Duval-Leroy brand, as well as special vintages to be introduced during specific campaigns and wine fairs.   

The distribution of Duval-Leroy champagne enables MBWS to provide its large retail clients in France with a complete wine and spirits offering, and to add a new product category to its portfolio of wine and spirits brands.    

Jean-Noël Reynaud, CEO of MBWS, commented, "I am proud of the trust manifested in our company by the prestigious champagne producer Duval-Leroy. MBWS is the largest contributor to the growth of the spirits category in France, and the agreement with Duval-Leroy once again demonstrates our ability to attract top-of-the-line brands to partner with us.

"This distribution agreement is particularly important as it enables us to complete our portfolio with a champagne whose attributes are fully in sync with the DNA of our brands: quality, recognition and accessibility. Additionally, the distribution of Duval-Leroy champagne enables our Group to broaden its product offering within the framework of our differentiated business model."

Permanent presentations of Champagne Duval-Leroy include:

Duval-Leroy Cuvée BRUT Réserve

Duval-Leroy Cuvée BRUT Rosé Tradition

Duval-Leroy Cuvée BRUT Pur Chardonnay

Duval-Leroy Cuvée BRUT Agriculture Biologique



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

