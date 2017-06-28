MBWS to distribute Duval-Leroy Champagne in France

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (MBWS) and Champagne Duval-Leroy have signed a distribution agreement, effective 1 September 2017.

This agreement, under which MBWS France will distribute champagne on behalf of Duval-Leroy in Modern Trade, encompasses the distribution of "permanent" presentations of the Duval-Leroy brand, as well as special vintages to be introduced during specific campaigns and wine fairs.

The distribution of Duval-Leroy champagne enables MBWS to provide its large retail clients in France with a complete wine and spirits offering, and to add a new product category to its portfolio of wine and spirits brands.

Jean-Noël Reynaud, CEO of MBWS, commented, "I am proud of the trust manifested in our company by the prestigious champagne producer Duval-Leroy. MBWS is the largest contributor to the growth of the spirits category in France, and the agreement with Duval-Leroy once again demonstrates our ability to attract top-of-the-line brands to partner with us.

"This distribution agreement is particularly important as it enables us to complete our portfolio with a champagne whose attributes are fully in sync with the DNA of our brands: quality, recognition and accessibility. Additionally, the distribution of Duval-Leroy champagne enables our Group to broaden its product offering within the framework of our differentiated business model."

Permanent presentations of Champagne Duval-Leroy include:

Duval-Leroy Cuvée BRUT Réserve

Duval-Leroy Cuvée BRUT Rosé Tradition

Duval-Leroy Cuvée BRUT Pur Chardonnay

Duval-Leroy Cuvée BRUT Agriculture Biologique

Source: Company Press Release