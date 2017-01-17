Montecito's San Ysidro Ranch selects Sill Family Vineyards' très Cabernet Sauvignon

Sill Family Vineyards' 2014 très Cabernet Sauvignon has been selected as the newest addition to San Ysidro Ranch's Stonehouse wine cellar with their celebrated 2014 très Cabernet Sauvignon.

Stonehouse offers one of the most respected arrays of wine collections in the world, displaying an uncompromising commitment to quality. Stonehouse's wine list offers a depth of mature vintages and outstanding breadth in their vertical offerings that are in excellent harmony with the menu.

The wine will be offered where hospitality and exceptional wines have been sought out by innumerable famous guests, including Audrey Hepburn, Lucille Ball, Bing Crosby, Winston Churchill, Somerset Maugham and Sinclair Lewis, to name a few. JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy honeymooned here. V

ivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier were married in this idyllic, romantic setting. Yes, it's incredibly romantic. Forbes named it "The Best Hotel in America in 2009" making it one of Montecito's most exclusive, best known and famed celebrity dining establishments. In spite of all these attributes, it's the intangible qualities that captivate its guests. The French have a saying for this: the je ne sais quoi (that little something extraordinary; a quality that eludes description).

Winemaker Igor Sill's wine comes with rich history from Napa's BV Rutherford bench vineyards which were first planted in 1900, when Georges de Latour recognized the soil and climate similarities with his native Bordeaux and imported the noble St. George rootstock from Tomerry, France which he planted here. De Latour originally named it Beaulieu Vineyard Number 3 (G3).

In 1938 de Latour hired the young enologist, Andre Tchelistcheff, who would become California's most distinguished winemaker. The Cabernet Sauvignons that de Latour crafted from these grapes gave the world its first taste of California's promise as a world-class winemaking region. Tchelistcheff's knowledge of traditional French winemaking achieved worldwide acclaim in the 1960's and 1970's as the recipient of the Grand Sweepstakes Award at the Golden Gate International Exposition. Georges de Latour passed away in 1940, and the vineyards changed hands many times since 1969.

In 2013, Sill secured rights to these exceptional grapes from BV Rutherford bench vineyards to produce these exquisite très Cabernet Sauvignon wines. 2014 très Cabernet Sauvignon is crafted utilizing Tchelistcheff's Premier Grand Cru Bordeaux-style techniques from grapes grown and harvested from this very same vineyard. If wines were actors, it might best be described as having the charm, style, finesse and elegance of Humphrey Bogart. Described as "absolutely exceptional" it drinks exquisitely now and will continue to age gracefully over many years. Andre Tchelistcheff and Georges de Latour would be proud.

Winemaker Sill said: "We're excited to share this limited production wine experience with Stonehouse's lucky patrons. Stonehouse was awarded Wine Spectator's 2016 Grand Award for Best Restaurant and Wine Enthusiast's 100 Best Wine Restaurants in America for 2015. It is indeed an honor to have our wines served in one of the world's most celebrated fine wine and dining locations.

"We hope that this 'taste of Grand Cru Cabernet Sauvignon' will be paired with Stonehouse's exceptional steak dishes creating romantic memories for its diners. Some wines are worth remembering, a rare few are unforgettable."

"Sill Family Vineyards' wines have received rave reviews from Wine Editors, Critics, Sommeliers, Chefs and wine lovers, noting comments such as 'a true revelation', 'absolutely exceptional'" said Winemaker, Igor Sill. You'll find this wine on the menu at Stonehouse in Montecito, CA and numerous other exclusive dining establishments.

