Wine
Wine News

MundoVino adds Chile's Viña Tarapacá to US portfolio

DBR Staff Writer Published 11 January 2017

The Winebow Group member MundoVino has been appointed exclusive US importer for Chilean wine firm Viña Tarapacá's Gran Reserva wines.

MundoVino will import five red wines in the Gran Reserva range of the Chilean winery.

As per the deal, MundoVino will hold the import rights in the US for Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, Gran Reserva Organic Red Blend 2013, Gran Reserva Etiqueta Azul 2013, Gran Reserva Etiqueta Negra 2014, and Gran Reserva Carmenere 2014.

MundoVino senior vice president and general manager Diego Lo Prete said: “MundoVino’s Chilean portfolio’s guiding principle is to champion expressive wines that represent the strong sense of place of Chile’s diverse regions and sub-regions. Viña Tarapacá joins our Chilean partners Viña Leyda, TerraNoble, and historic Cousiño-Macul, to strengthen MundoVino’s outstanding Chilean offerings.

“We are excited to present Viña Tarapacá’s dynamic Rosario Estate reds that consistently display the special characteristics of the Isla de Maipo to American fine wine drinkers.”

Rosario Estate, founded in 1874 and located near the Maipo River along the Andes Mountain range, produces red wines that are said to be highly-structured.

VSPT Wine Group CEO Pedro Herane called MundoVino to be naturally the best partner for the group’s Gran Reserva Tarapacá wine offerings in the American market.

Herane added: “We know each other very well as they are our partners for Viña Leyda in the U.S., one of our most acclaimed wineries. They place great emphasis on education, customer service, plus a sensible brand management, and a dedicated sales and marketing team which is key to reach our goals for the Gran Reserva Tarapacá range.”

Financial transactions of the wine import deal were not disclosed.

Image: MundoVino to import five Chilean red wines from Viña Tarapacá. Photo: courtesy of The Winebow Group.

