Old Bridge Cellars adds Champagne Collet to its portfolio

Old Bridge Cellars (OBC) is expanding its champagne portfolio by adding French brand, Champagne Collet.

A member of the oldest cooperative in Champagne, Coopérative Générale des Vignerons de la Champagne (COGEVI), Champagne Collet's history harkens back to the revolt champenoise in 1911.

With the revolt resulting in new laws to counter fraudulent Champagne production, Champagne Collet was founded in 1921.

Old Bridge Cellars plans to represent nationally eight wines from Champagne Collet, including one NV Brut Rosé and a Blanc de Blancs (SRP$50).

The NV Brut Art Deco (SRP$45) is the most well-known of the lineup, and will lead as the flagship for the brand.

The Brut Vintage Collection Privée (SRP$70) and Esprit Couture (SRP$100), among others, have had a regional presence in the United States, during which time, renowned publications have provided numerous accolades and 90+ point scores.

OBC president Rob Buono is looking forward to the addition to the Old Bridge Cellars portfolio.

He said: "Champagne Collet is a well-suited addition to our portfolio, and will continue to expand our offerings within premier wine regions of Europe and growing categories within the US marketplace."

Champagne Collet will be the first Champagne property in the Napa-based importer's book.

Collet USA vice president Pascal Boye, recognized a great fit with this highly acclaimed importer.

He said: "Champagne Collet and Old Bridge Cellars have similar philosophies and understand the value of brand building. We feel very fortunate to have found a partnership with an importer of their caliber."

As of January 1, 2017, the wines will be available through Old Bridge Cellars, which plans to expand the brand nationally. OBC will maintain the existing distributor network currently being used on a regional basis.

Old Bridge Cellars is a leading sales, marketing and import company based in Napa, California, recognized for its collection of regional estates including d'Arenberg, John Duval, Jasper Hill, Poggiotondo, Domaine de Nizas, Chateau de Sours, Frisk, Leeuwin Estate, Greywacke, Oveja Negra, Innocent Bystander, Shoofly, Maison L'Envoyé, Chapter 24 Vineyards, and several others.

Source: Company Press Release