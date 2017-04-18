Oxford Landing launches new wine range in UK

Australian wine company Hill-Smith Family Vineyards has launched a new wine range in the UK, under its Oxford Landing Estates brand.

The new product range, dubbed the Marty’s Block, is claimed to be a collection of varietal wine produced and bottled in South Australia, at Oxford’s facility.

They are available in the UK via distributor Negociants UK.

Last time Oxford’s wines were introduced in the UK, was back in 1989.

The new wine collection has been named after Marty Burnell, Oxford’s vineyard manager, who has been serving the company for more than 36 years.

Marty’s Block includes four wines, Chardonnay, Shiraz Cabernet, Viognier and Tempranillo, each priced at £8.99 per bottle.

Distributor Negociants managing director Simon Thorpe MW said: “The Australian category is seeing a great potential for growth in the £6-10 price segment showing a willingness amongst consumers to trade up within Australian wine. This is alongside strong demand for super premium and iconic wines at a much higher price point – both play different but very important parts within the UK market.”

Oxford Landing Estates senior brand manager, Anna Gillman said: “Strong, trusted brands like Oxford Landing are needed in the core £6-10 segment to provide mainstream consumers with the confidence to pay more for a bottle of Australian wine.

“Growth is coming from the mainstream varietals such as Chardonnay and Shiraz Cabernet blends but also within alternative and emerging varieties at the £6-10 bracket, suggesting consumers are looking to explore and discover more. With this in mind, we are delighted to bring the Marty’s Block collection to the UK market.”

The new product launch is being supported by social media campaign, where consumers are encouraged to ‘Have a Drink with Marty’ to “get to know a real South Australian”.

Image: Oxford Landing launches wines in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of John De Boer/Free Images.com.