Pacific Rim buys Willamette Valley's Firesteed production facility

Pacific Rim & Company has made Oregon its new home for Rainstorm Wines by purchasing Willamette Valley's Firesteed production facility and the adjacent Flynn Vineyard.

Launched in 2012 as an Oregon-sourced Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris specialist, Rainstorm has grown from zero to over 20,000 cases in five years, and is currently surging at +118% vs. last year. "Rainstorm is growing at unprecedented levels, and Oregon is on the rise as well," said General Manager and Head Winemaker Nicolas Quillé. "Bringing the winemaking to Willamette focuses our vision for Rainstorm as the definitive Oregon Pinot brand, and cements our commitment to the region."

Production of Rainstorm Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Silver Linings Rosé at the Rickreall, OR location will start with the 2017 harvest, and new labels will include more specific AVA designations.

"We are excited to have a new home for Rainstorm," said Quillé, who frequently rides his bicycle to Pacific Rim & Company's Portland-based headquarters. "We are eager to further our involvement with local grower organizations and share ideas to improve the quality and visibility of the State's wines."

Representing authentic Northwest terroir and offering affordable luxury, Rainstorm Pinot Noir ($17 SRP), Rainstorm Pinot Gris ($14), and Silver Linings Rose ($17) are available in fine retail wine shops and restaurants nationally and can also be purchased online at http://RainstormWines.com.

Exvere, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Firesteed Cellars and to Flynn Vineyard.

Source: Company Press Release