Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Pacific Rim buys Willamette Valley's Firesteed production facility

Published 12 June 2017

Pacific Rim & Company has made Oregon its new home for Rainstorm Wines by purchasing Willamette Valley's Firesteed production facility and the adjacent Flynn Vineyard.

Launched in 2012 as an Oregon-sourced Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris specialist, Rainstorm has grown from zero to over 20,000 cases in five years, and is currently surging at +118% vs. last year. "Rainstorm is growing at unprecedented levels, and Oregon is on the rise as well," said General Manager and Head Winemaker Nicolas Quillé.  "Bringing the winemaking to Willamette focuses our vision for Rainstorm as the definitive Oregon Pinot brand, and cements our commitment to the region."   

Production of Rainstorm Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Silver Linings Rosé at the Rickreall, OR location will start with the 2017 harvest, and new labels will include more specific AVA designations.

"We are excited to have a new home for Rainstorm," said Quillé, who frequently rides his bicycle to Pacific Rim & Company's Portland-based headquarters. "We are eager to further our involvement with local grower organizations and share ideas to improve the quality and visibility of the State's wines."

Representing authentic Northwest terroir and offering affordable luxury, Rainstorm Pinot Noir ($17 SRP), Rainstorm Pinot Gris ($14), and Silver Linings Rose ($17) are available in fine retail wine shops and restaurants nationally and can also be purchased online at http://RainstormWines.com. 

Exvere, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Firesteed Cellars and to Flynn Vineyard. 



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.