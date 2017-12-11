Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

PLCB opens fine wine & good spirits premium collection store in Newtown, Bucks County

Published 11 December 2017

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has opened a new fine wine & good spirits premium collection Store at 212 S. State St., Newtown, Bucks County.

Television personalities Ken Warwick and Nigel Lythgoe help cut the ribbon, meet fans.

Warwick and Lythgoe helped cut the ribbon on the new store, which is one of the largest branded stores in Pennsylvania. Its 13,000 square feet feature more than 4,250 wines and spirits, including Premium Collection luxury items and Chairman's Selection® wines, which are select, highly rated wines at significant savings over nationally quoted prices. The store also features a wine specialist, who is specially trained to help customers select the perfect wine for every occasion.

The store offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere for consumers to browse the extensive selection and taste featured wine and spirits. The focal point is a center table, where customers can find staff to answer questions or provide individualized recommendations. The center table, which includes a tasting bar, also provides space for highlighting promotional items and a collection of educational materials for customers such as:

Answers to frequently asked questions about wine and spirits

A vintage chart

A food pairing outline

Party planning guide

Calorie chart

Tips for responsible hosting and consumption

The new store has a "Made in Pennsylvania" section to highlight wine and spirits produced in the commonwealth. Also, this store features Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sales.

Throughout design and construction, the PLCB was committed to developing a store that is attractive and environmentally responsible. The majority of the store's lighting is state-of-the-art LED or energy-efficient compact-fluorescent lighting, using a fraction of the energy of traditional lighting.

This new Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store will be open from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday through Saturday and from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Sundays. The phone number of the store is 215.968.4161.

The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 10 W. Centre Ave., Newtown, is now closed.

Warwick and Lythgoe met and greeted fans who purchased their Fat Monk wines. Warwick and Lythgoe created and produced some of the best-known competition shows on television, including "American Idol," "So You Think You Can Dance," and "America's Got Talent." They met as schoolmates in Liverpool, England, and a friendship blossomed. Both young men loved to entertain and, as they grew into adulthood, this shared passion led to careers that often intersected, first as dancers, then as choreographers, and, finally, as producers of entertainment enjoyed by millions of people all over the world. In 2004, a casual dinner sparked an interest in the Paso Robles (Calif.) AVA that would grow into a love affair with wine. Just one year later, they purchased a 168-acre property near San Miguel, Calif., and created Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery (which produces Fat Monk wines).



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.