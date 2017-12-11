PLCB opens fine wine & good spirits premium collection store in Newtown, Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has opened a new fine wine & good spirits premium collection Store at 212 S. State St., Newtown, Bucks County.

Television personalities Ken Warwick and Nigel Lythgoe help cut the ribbon, meet fans.

Warwick and Lythgoe helped cut the ribbon on the new store, which is one of the largest branded stores in Pennsylvania. Its 13,000 square feet feature more than 4,250 wines and spirits, including Premium Collection luxury items and Chairman's Selection® wines, which are select, highly rated wines at significant savings over nationally quoted prices. The store also features a wine specialist, who is specially trained to help customers select the perfect wine for every occasion.

The store offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere for consumers to browse the extensive selection and taste featured wine and spirits. The focal point is a center table, where customers can find staff to answer questions or provide individualized recommendations. The center table, which includes a tasting bar, also provides space for highlighting promotional items and a collection of educational materials for customers such as:

Answers to frequently asked questions about wine and spirits

A vintage chart

A food pairing outline

Party planning guide

Calorie chart

Tips for responsible hosting and consumption

The new store has a "Made in Pennsylvania" section to highlight wine and spirits produced in the commonwealth. Also, this store features Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sales.

Throughout design and construction, the PLCB was committed to developing a store that is attractive and environmentally responsible. The majority of the store's lighting is state-of-the-art LED or energy-efficient compact-fluorescent lighting, using a fraction of the energy of traditional lighting.

This new Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store will be open from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday through Saturday and from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Sundays. The phone number of the store is 215.968.4161.

The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 10 W. Centre Ave., Newtown, is now closed.

Warwick and Lythgoe met and greeted fans who purchased their Fat Monk wines. Warwick and Lythgoe created and produced some of the best-known competition shows on television, including "American Idol," "So You Think You Can Dance," and "America's Got Talent." They met as schoolmates in Liverpool, England, and a friendship blossomed. Both young men loved to entertain and, as they grew into adulthood, this shared passion led to careers that often intersected, first as dancers, then as choreographers, and, finally, as producers of entertainment enjoyed by millions of people all over the world. In 2004, a casual dinner sparked an interest in the Paso Robles (Calif.) AVA that would grow into a love affair with wine. Just one year later, they purchased a 168-acre property near San Miguel, Calif., and created Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery (which produces Fat Monk wines).

