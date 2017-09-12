Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Rathfinny Estate forms distribution partnership with González Byass UK

DBR Staff Writer Published 12 September 2017

Rathfinny Estate has named Gonzalez Byass as its UK distributor as the company prepares to launch its first sparkling wines in June 2018.

Rathfinny Estate is the major English sparkling wine producer situated in East Sussex. It was established in 2010 by Mark Driver and his wife Sarah

The company's initial sparkling wines, a Blanc de Blancs and a Rosé, are due to be released in June next year.

First vines were planted in 2012 and today, the vineyard has 185 acres of predominantly Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier. Another 215 acres will planted in 2021, the winery stated.

Rathfinny co-founder Mark Driver said: “we are delighted to be embarking on this exciting journey with González Byass.

“Having had numerous recommendations citing their professionalism, outstanding level of service and focus on ‘family’, once we met with Martin and the team, we felt an immediate affinity and knew right away they understood our brand”.

González Byass UK managing director Martin Skelton said: “we are extremely proud to be working as exclusive UK distributors for Rathfinny Estate. Rathfinny will become one of England’s most important sparkling wine producers and my colleagues and I are excited to be a part of that journey.

“I really admire what Mark and Sarah have achieved; the attention to detail in every aspect of the brand, their empathy in including the local community in their project, together with their foresight and energy in furthering the category by driving the Sussex PDO. I see them as leading lights and exemplary in the industry.”

González Bayes is a family-owned collection of wineries established in 1835 in Spain. The González family has helped in developing brands such as Tío Pepe, Croft, Soberano 5 Brandy and Lepanto Brandy de Jerez.

From now on, Rathfinny Estate’s wines will join González’s brands including Quinta do Noval, Champagne Deutz, Domaine Zind Humbrecht, Wirra Wirra, Jackson Estate as well as Gonzalez Byass Sherry and owned wineries such as Bodegas Beronia and Veramonte.

Image: Rathfinny Estate appoints González Byass to distribute wines across UK. Photo: Courtesy of Rathfinny Wine Estate.

