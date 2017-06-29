Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Dynasty Fine Wines to sell $59m worth of winery assets

Published 29 June 2017

Dynasty Fine Wines, a joint venture between the French spirits firm Rémy Cointreau and Tianjin Government, is set to sell assets worth CNY400m ($58.8m).

The company will dispose the assets via a public auction, which comes at a time when Dynasty Fine Wines was suspended from trading on the Hong Kong Exchanges after it was found with fake invoices and selling expired wines.

The company has been experiencing consecutive losses for about five years.

Last year, the company sold its Bordeaux wine stocks to improve its liquidity position, so that it can clear its debts and pay salaries to its employees.

Presently, Dynasty Fine Wines is planning to sell its 169,000 m2 of land, which includes winery, a red wine blending centre along with other technical facilities for sale.

The red wine blending centre is not being used for the winery’s production.

The company stated that auction will last from this June till late July, which will be followed by a strategy review. This is expected to help the company to focus on its core wine production and distribution businesses.

About the reason for the sale, Dynasty Fine Wines said: “Due to the rapid changing environment such as e-commerce and change of customer consumption behavior, the operation of the chateau cannot cope with these changes. The demand for consumption of middle to high end wine products sourced from corporate customers is shifting to middle to low end wine products driven by mass markets on which the Company strategically focuses.

“The chateau no longer helps enhancing development of e-commercial or mass market business, and other related facilities are currently not in use as part of the Group’s production. As a result, the Company has decided to dispose of the Assets in order to focus its resources on its core wine production and distribution businesses.”

Image: Dynasty Fine Wines to sell its assets in China. Photo: Courtesy of John De Boer/FreeImages.com.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.