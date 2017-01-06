RF Digital, FirstBuild unveil Simblee connected smart wine chiller

Heptagon company RF Digital and GE Appliances subsidiary FirstBuild have unveiled Simblee connected smart wine chiller app.

The chiller has been showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), 2017, Las Vegas. It features a smart integrated bottle management system, equipped with RF Digital’s Simblee connectivity and development ecosystem.

It uses collaborative open innovation process and Simblee technology. FirstBuild claims that the new product can be taken from rapid prototyping to mass production.

With Simblee’s technology, developers can now focus on actual use cases as compared to the plethora of internal hardware, software, cloud and mobile client complexities.

Simblee’s framework as claimed, is such that it can optimise reuse while preserving customisation and enables agile product innovation methodology for IOT products which can be mass produced.

RF Digital CEO and Heptagon chief business officer Erik Volkerink said: "FirstBuild’s chiller is an exciting new product for wine enthusiasts and represents a major step forward in functionality.

"It is great to see our solution being used to create a compelling product in only a few months rather than years and helping our customers to be more competitive."

FirstBuild design leader Sam DuPlessis said: "The leading-edge Simblee team has been remarkably responsive.

"We had a few very productive work days with both teams, and everything came together quickly and seamlessly."

Image: FirstBuild’s Smart Wine Chiller App. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.