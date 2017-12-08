RNDC to form distributorship JV with Central Liquor in Oklahoma

Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) has agreed to form a new joint venture (JV) distributorship with Central Liquor in Oklahoma in wake of changes made by the American state to its existing alcohol laws.

As per the terms of the agreement, the JV partners will jointly distribute wines, spirits and beer in Oklahoma.

The JV will come into effect from 1 October 2018. RNDC will take over as the managing partner of the new distributorship, which is yet to be named.

RNDC president and CEO Tom Cole said: “October 1 will be a momentous day for the state of Oklahoma, and for RNDC.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to move from being a broker to a distributor, and expand our valued and longstanding partnership with the Naifeh family and their Oklahoma team.”

The changes to Oklahoma's alcohol laws include selling of wine in grocery stores across the state.

The changes in the laws will enable brewers move from a four-tier system to a three-tier system. These, in turn, will help the joint venture expand its retail customer base by 3,695 accounts, stated RNDC.

Central Liquor Company partner Brad Naifeh said: “We take great pride in the roots our family has established in Oklahoma. Following the repeal of Prohibition, we became just the sixth company to receive a liquor license.

“It is only fitting that changes in legislation would once again mark a new chapter in our family’s story with this significant partnership with RNDC.”

The new joint venture will operate out of a 406,000ft² automated distribution center in centrally-located Oklahoma City. It would facilitate convenient service to its customers in all 77 counties in Oklahoma.

Cole added: “Building upon the strong foundation set by Central and RNDC, together we look forward to leveraging the best location in the state to bring superior service and offerings from our supplier partners to Oklahoma retailers and restaurateurs.”

Image: RNDC and Central Liquor will jointly distribute wines, spirits and beer in Oklahoma. Photo: courtesy of stockimages/freedigitalphotos.net.