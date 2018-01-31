Santa Margherita USA adds two Italian wineries to portfolio

Santa Margherita USA has added two Italian wineries, Cà Maiol of Lombardy and Cantina Mesa of Sardinia, to its portfolio.

These two wineries join the company's stable of wine producers, which now number ten in total.

The addition of these wineries to Santa Margherita USA's parent company, Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo's portfolio commenced in August 2017, and the company has since transitioned to representing both estates in the international markets.

Santa Margherita USA will now begin presenting Cà Maiol and Cantina Mesa via their import portfolio and distributor network covering the United States.

Gruppo Santa Margherita was founded in 1935, and holds a long tradition of innovative and forward-thinking winemaking, production methods and investments in the wine industry. This addition to their portfolio expands their offerings from renowned winemaking areas, with the addition of Italy's Lugana and Sardinian wine regions.

Santa Margherita USA CEO Vincent Chiaramonte said: "We are pleased to have the opportunity to represent both of these unique producers in the United States.

"Cà Maiol expands our depth and cements our expertise as a resource for top quality Italian white wines. Cantina Mesa is a quality Sardinian producer, and brings our customers the authenticity and diversity that they are looking for."

As part of their desire to expand their footprint representing the world's highest quality wine regions, the addition of Cantina Mesa to the Santa Margherita USA portfolio now adds Vermentino, Carignano del Sulcis and Cannonau to their lists of wines, while Cà Maiol brings native Italian grape varieties Trebbiano di Lugana, Groppello and Marzemino.

Cà Maioland Cantina Mesa will be available through Santa Margherita USA's distributor network nationwide.

Source: Company Press Release