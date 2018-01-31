Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Santa Margherita USA adds two Italian wineries to portfolio

Published 31 January 2018

Santa Margherita USA has added two Italian wineries, Cà Maiol of Lombardy and Cantina Mesa of Sardinia, to its portfolio.

These two wineries join the company's stable of wine producers, which now number ten in total. 

The addition of these wineries to Santa Margherita USA's parent company, Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo's portfolio commenced in August 2017, and the company has since transitioned to representing both estates in the international markets.

Santa Margherita USA will now begin presenting Cà Maiol and Cantina Mesa via their import portfolio and distributor network covering the United States.

Gruppo Santa Margherita was founded in 1935, and holds a long tradition of innovative and forward-thinking winemaking, production methods and investments in the wine industry. This addition to their portfolio expands their offerings from renowned winemaking areas, with the addition of Italy's Lugana and Sardinian wine regions.

Santa Margherita USA CEO Vincent Chiaramonte said: "We are pleased to have the opportunity to represent both of these unique producers in the United States.

"Cà Maiol expands our depth and cements our expertise as a resource for top quality Italian white wines. Cantina Mesa is a quality Sardinian producer, and brings our customers the authenticity and diversity that they are looking for."

As part of their desire to expand their footprint representing the world's highest quality wine regions, the addition of Cantina Mesa to the Santa Margherita USA portfolio now adds Vermentino, Carignano del Sulcis and Cannonau to their lists of wines, while Cà Maiol brings native Italian grape varieties Trebbiano di Lugana, Groppello and Marzemino.

Cà Maioland Cantina Mesa will be available through Santa Margherita USA's distributor network nationwide.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.