Screaming Eagle owner acquires majority stake in Burgundy's Bonneau du Martray

Screaming Eagle’s founder and owner E. Stanley Kroenke has acquired a majority stake in the Burgundy winery Domaine Bonneau du Martray for an undisclosed sum.

Bonneau du Martray, whose cellars are in Pernand-Vergelesses, has been in the Le Bault de la Morinière family for more than 200 years.

The family has noted it will continue to be associated with Kroenke who owns Screaming Eagle, Jonata and the Hilt vineyards in California, US.

According to the French family, the majority acquisition can open up new horizons, as both the businesses are committed for the future of the estate. The partnership is expected to build an international venture.

Located in the village of Pernand-Vergelesses, in the Côte d'Or region of France, Domaine Bonneau du Mart has 11 ha in a single contiguous plot located in the Charlemagne climat.

It produces grand cru wines exclusively under the appellations Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru and Corton Grand Cru.

The estate’s general manager Jean-Charles Le Bault de la Morinière said the partnership with Stan Kroenke will allow to strengthen its international reach further.

Armand de Maigret has been appointed as the French general manager for the estate and will supervise the property.

de Maigret said: “It is our great privilege to welcome to our wine family one of the most elegant and historic properties in Burgundy and the world. We would like to thank Jean-Charles for his leadership over the past 20 years and for preserving his family’s pristine legacy.

“We look forward to learning from this great institution and working together to build on its traditions.”