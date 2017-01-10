Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Screaming Eagle owner acquires majority stake in Burgundy's Bonneau du Martray

Published 10 January 2017

Screaming Eagle’s founder and owner E. Stanley Kroenke has acquired a majority stake in the Burgundy winery Domaine Bonneau du Martray for an undisclosed sum.

Bonneau du Martray, whose cellars are in Pernand-Vergelesses, has been in the Le Bault de la Morinière family for more than 200 years.

The family has noted it will continue to be associated with Kroenke who owns Screaming Eagle, Jonata and the Hilt vineyards in California, US.

According to the French family, the majority acquisition can open up new horizons, as both the businesses are committed for the future of the estate. The partnership is expected to build an international venture.

Located in the village of Pernand-Vergelesses, in the Côte d'Or region of France, Domaine Bonneau du Mart has 11 ha in a single contiguous plot located in the Charlemagne climat.

It produces grand cru wines exclusively under the appellations Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru and Corton Grand Cru.

The estate’s general manager Jean-Charles Le Bault de la Morinière said the partnership with Stan Kroenke will allow to strengthen its international reach further.

Armand de Maigret has been appointed as the French general manager for the estate and will supervise the property.

de Maigret said: “It is our great privilege to welcome to our wine family one of the most elegant and historic properties in Burgundy and the world. We would like to thank Jean-Charles for his leadership over the past 20 years and for preserving his family’s pristine legacy.

“We look forward to learning from this great institution and working together to build on its traditions.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.