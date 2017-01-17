Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Liberty Wines to distribute Sogrape Vinhos' wines in UK

DBR Staff Writer Published 17 January 2017

Liberty Wines has signed an agreement to become UK distributor for Sogrape, whose portfolio includes Mateus rosé, Sandeman port and several ranges from across the world.

The wines will be exhibited for the first time alongside Liberty’s existing portfolio on 17 January 2017 at the supplier’s annual London portfolio tasting.

The 1942-established Sogrape Vinhos began its wine business with the launch of Mateus Rose. The company currently has production across four other countries.

Sogrape Board member Rolando Borges Martins said: “Liberty Wines is our partner of choice in the UK, which is one of our four priority markets and where some of our key brands are reaching double-digit increase in sales.

“We have decided to make this move now, from a position of great strength, and are looking forward to seeing our quality wines gaining greater visibility and representation, notably in the premium on-trade”.

Its portfolio features Argentinean wines Sandeman Ports and Finca Flichman, Chilean wine Chateau Los Boldos, Portuguese wines Casa Ferreirinha and Quinta de Azevedo, and Spanish wine Bodegas LAN.

Sogrape Vinhos owns 18 wine estates and nine modern wineries in five countries while its wines are sold across more than 120 international markets.

Liberty Wines managing director David Gleave said: “We have a shared belief in quality from vineyard to glass, which is reflected in the strong performance of each company.

“We are honoured that the Sogrape Board is entrusting us with growing sales of their wines in one of the world’s leading wine markets and we are delighted to be working more closely with Gonçalo Sousa Machado, the managing director of Sogrape UK.”

Sogrape’s wines would now join the family of Liberty Wines’ range of wines such as Italian wine Allergini, Chilean wine Montes, Australian wines Lehmann and Shaw & Smith, New Zealand wine Tinpot Hut to go along with Charles Heidsieck Champagnes.

Image: Sogrape Vinhos’ first launch, Mateus-Rosé-Flasche. Photo: courtesy of CTHOE and Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.