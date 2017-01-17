Liberty Wines to distribute Sogrape Vinhos' wines in UK

Liberty Wines has signed an agreement to become UK distributor for Sogrape, whose portfolio includes Mateus rosé, Sandeman port and several ranges from across the world.

The wines will be exhibited for the first time alongside Liberty’s existing portfolio on 17 January 2017 at the supplier’s annual London portfolio tasting.

The 1942-established Sogrape Vinhos began its wine business with the launch of Mateus Rose. The company currently has production across four other countries.

Sogrape Board member Rolando Borges Martins said: “Liberty Wines is our partner of choice in the UK, which is one of our four priority markets and where some of our key brands are reaching double-digit increase in sales.

“We have decided to make this move now, from a position of great strength, and are looking forward to seeing our quality wines gaining greater visibility and representation, notably in the premium on-trade”.

Its portfolio features Argentinean wines Sandeman Ports and Finca Flichman, Chilean wine Chateau Los Boldos, Portuguese wines Casa Ferreirinha and Quinta de Azevedo, and Spanish wine Bodegas LAN.

Sogrape Vinhos owns 18 wine estates and nine modern wineries in five countries while its wines are sold across more than 120 international markets.

Liberty Wines managing director David Gleave said: “We have a shared belief in quality from vineyard to glass, which is reflected in the strong performance of each company.

“We are honoured that the Sogrape Board is entrusting us with growing sales of their wines in one of the world’s leading wine markets and we are delighted to be working more closely with Gonçalo Sousa Machado, the managing director of Sogrape UK.”

Sogrape’s wines would now join the family of Liberty Wines’ range of wines such as Italian wine Allergini, Chilean wine Montes, Australian wines Lehmann and Shaw & Smith, New Zealand wine Tinpot Hut to go along with Charles Heidsieck Champagnes.

Image: Sogrape Vinhos’ first launch, Mateus-Rosé-Flasche. Photo: courtesy of CTHOE and Wikipedia.org.